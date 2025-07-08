This $10 accessory was the best thing I ever bought for my Galaxy Watch

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I’ve only bought a handful of items under $10 that have genuinely changed my life — an incredible Basque cheesecake I snuffed down a few months ago comes to mind — but few are tech-related. I’ve written about the cheap Android Auto dongle that has made my car so much smarter, but it was pushing $25. However, I use another product daily that costs far less than that, and even less than a good brunch.

Consumers don’t spend nearly enough time pairing their smartwatches with suitable bands. I can claim this because I was one of them. For the most part, we purchase them as is, sticking with the stock bands until they snap. Disregarding the chipset, bodies, and sensors, the watch strap is probably the most crucial element on the wearable. After all, it’s the one thing responsible for holding the device to our skin.

What is your preferred smartwatch strap material? 16 votes TPU, silicone, rubber, or similar materials. 44 % Fabric, like nylon and similar textiles. 19 % Leather or vegan leather. 6 % Metal, including metal mesh. 13 % Another material (mention in the comments). 0 % I don't have a preference. 19 %

Often, the stock TPU, fluoroelastomer, rubber, or plastic strap is uncomfortable and can even be a health risk in some cases. But a replacement band needn’t be expensive. The best thing I bought for my trusty Galaxy Watch 4 was a simple fabric watch strap that has completely changed how I use my device.

Why a cheap Galaxy Watch strap is the best wearable purchase I’ve ever made

My fabric strap. The stock fluoroelastomer strap.

Sound contact between the device’s sensors and your arm is essential for fitness tracking accuracy. A good watch strap ensures this. Bands also reflect our style and are one of the few aesthetic items we can change on our devices beyond the watch face. That said, can a $10 strap really make such a difference to a device worth multiple times its value? Well, I’d argue yes.

Fabric bands are perfect for daily wear, activity, and parading your personal style. But, best of all, they're cheap.

I regularly removed my Galaxy Watch 4 to air out my skin when using the stock band. The material simply doesn’t allow my wrist to breathe, trapping sweat and leading to annoying skin irritation. On other devices I’ve used in the past, I’ve found metal bands bitterly cold in winter and unbearably warm in direct sunlight. Even woven metal, which solves the breathability problem, tends to pinch and grab at my skin and hair. These materials just weren’t a good daily solution for me.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I simply don’t have these issues with my fabric band. Made of woven nylon, the band is breathable, soft, and far less abrasive. Thanks to this and its hook-and-loop fastening system, I can wear it more tightly to my wrist than any other material. I thought that this would be a terrible way to secure the device to my arm, but it’s by far the most comfortable solution. As I mentioned in the previous section, this good fit also has the added benefit of improved sleep and heart rate tracking, as the sensors are constantly in suitable contact with my skin.

How often do you replace your watch bands? 11 votes Every week 0 % A few times per month 18 % Once or twice per year 36 % Never 45 %

Finally, as it uses a standard 20mm push-pin system, it’s usable across several devices that support its dimensions, including my Garmin Venu Sq. For me, a fabric band is a series of wins.

Which fabric Galaxy Watch band should I buy?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

OK, there is a caveat. You likely won’t be able to find the exact band I purchased, which was snagged from a South African retailer. I couldn’t find it listed on any international store, at least. That said, I’m not sure if my bright sunlight yellow strap would appeal to everyone.

Thankfully, there is no shortage of highly rated options available on Amazon. Some highlights include: Astorgos Braided Solo Loop ($2.99 at Amazon): This is one of the most affordable fabric Galaxy Watch bands on Amazon, and is even cheaper than the band I own. The design includes a metal clasp, which may or may not appeal to you.

This is one of the most affordable fabric Galaxy Watch bands on Amazon, and is even cheaper than the band I own. The design includes a metal clasp, which may or may not appeal to you. Eweison Magnetic Band ($9.97 at Amazon): Trading a metal clasp for a magnetic fastening system, this band should be a little more comfortable for those who prefer a looser fit. It’s available in 25 different colors and patterns, too.

Trading a metal clasp for a magnetic fastening system, this band should be a little more comfortable for those who prefer a looser fit. It’s available in 25 different colors and patterns, too. ShuYo Soft Nylon Bands ($15.99 at Amazon): Don’t be fooled by the price — this is a pack of 10 different bands, providing more than one option for every day of the week. If I were to repurchase a fabric Galaxy Watch band, I’d likely opt for a larger assortment like this. I understand entirely if fabric bands aren’t for you. Just as I dislike metal bands, I admit that the mined material has many benefits, from aesthetics to durability. I won’t pretend that fabric bands don’t have problems of their own either.

I was an avid hiker in another life and quite enjoyed trekking through rough brush, rushing streams, and rouge mud. I simply couldn’t imagine how dirty and debris-ridden a fabric band would become, especially when dragging my limbs through prickly foliage. Several users on online forums have also highlighted hygiene issues experienced with these bands, particularly relating to odor. Personally, my fabric band keeps my skin happy and healthy. In fact, thanks to the improved breathability of the material, I no longer worry about itchy or irritated skin. Of course, everyone is different, so your mileage will vary.

I’d still argue it’s worth owning at least one fabric band for your Galaxy Watch, whether for sleep or casual daily wear.