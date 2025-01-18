These are the Google, Samsung, and Apple watch straps that contain "forever chemicals"

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Your smartwatch is a handy companion for tracking steps, monitoring your heart rate, and even reminding you to drink more water. But while it’s working to make you healthier, the band it’s strapped to might be doing the opposite.

A recent study found high levels of PFAS — per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances — in some popular smartwatch bands. These so-called “forever chemicals” are known for their excellent durability and water resistance, but they’ve also raised serious health concerns. As more of us integrate wearable tech into our daily lives, I decided to take a closer look at what’s in these smartwatch bands and whether it’s worth the risk of picking one strap over another.

The good news is that not every watch band contains PFAS, and knowing what’s on your wrist can help you make a healthier choice. I’ll break down which brands use these chemicals, why they do it, and how you can switch to less controversial alternatives.

PFAS benefits and problems in watch bands

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

PFAS are synthetic chemicals used in a wide range of products. Known for their water- and oil-resistant properties, they’re particularly valued for making smartwatch bands durable and sweat-proof. A specific type of PFAS-based material, fluoroelastomer, is commonly found in watch straps for smartwatches and fitness trackers.

So why would companies choose material linked to health concerns? It comes down to performance. Fluoroelastomer bands are highly resistant to wear and tear, holding up against sweat, water, and oils that can degrade other materials. If you’ve tried one of these straps before, you’ll know they don’t cling to your skin, dry very fast after a shower, don’t discolor easily, don’t stain from creams, oils, or sunscreens, and are extremely pleasant to wear for long periods of time. For brands like Apple and Google, this makes fluoroelastomers an ideal choice for bands that are comfortable, flexible, and long-lasting — qualities that active users demand.

PFAS make some of the most comfortable and high-performance watch straps. But they can also transfer to your skin through regular wear.

However, these benefits come at a cost. PFAS don’t just stay in the band; they can transfer to your skin through regular wear. While the long-term effects of this exposure are still being studied, PFAS have been linked to health risks. These include negative reproductive effects, negative developmental effects in children, increased risk of cancers, reduced ability of the body’s immune system to fight infections, interference with the body’s natural hormones, and increased risk of obesity. Even at extremely low exposure levels, PFAS can cause endocrine disruption, accelerated puberty, liver damage, and thyroid changes.

To make matters worse, PFAS are known as “forever chemicals” for a reason — they don’t break down easily in the environment or in the human body. This means that while your watch strap might last a long time, so might the chemicals it’s releasing.

Using PFAS in watch bands highlights a trade-off between excellent durability and performance versus potential health risks. For many consumers, that’s a balance worth reconsidering, but you may also consider that no risk is worth the incremental health assistance your smartwatch or fitness tracker can provide.

Should you be concerned?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Before you start panicking about your smartwatch band, it’s important to put things in perspective. While the published study highlights valid concerns about PFAS and their forever chemical nature, the exact level of risk from watch straps remains unclear and unstudied, yet.

Experts caution that the amount of PFAS absorbed through your skin from a band is likely small compared to other sources. However, you should consider the potential cumulative effect of exposure over time, especially during exercise when sweat and open pores may increase absorption.

This study is a warning sign, but the long-term effect of PFAS from watch bands hasn't been proven yet. It's on you to decide if the potential risk is worth the benefit.

It’s also worth noting that fluoroelastomer straps are designed to be some of the most durable and comfortable options on the market. If you rely on your band for heavy workouts or water resistance, it may not be practical to switch immediately. However, you should be aware of these potential risks to weigh the trade-offs and make a decision that works best for you.

In short, don’t panic, but don’t ignore the findings either. If you have concerns and you can switch to a safer option, you can consider it a sensible precaution.

Which brands use PFAS in their watch straps?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

PFAS is common in wearables, with most of the major brands using it in at least some of their watch bands. You can envisage this changing in the near future as the potential health risks become better understood and publicized, but I’ll outline the state of play for each manufacturer as it currently stands.

Since every smartwatch brand has a whole bunch of watch straps you can use to customize your wristwear, I’ll mainly be focussing on the default bands that come with each model, and this is a non-exhaustive list. It’s just to give you an idea about the scale of the issue.

Something that further complicates this research is that fluoroelastomers and similar materials often go by different names when referred to by manufacturers. These can be brand names like Viton or just pseudonyms such as “synthetic rubber,” although many brands openly refer to fluoroelastomer in their watch bands. I’m also assuming transparency on behalf of the manufacturers, though the study did find that some bands contain PFAS but don’t advertise it. At that point, it’s a coin toss if you can trust the stated specs and materials or not.

Here’s a summary of how significantly fluoroelastomers are adopted by each major brand.

Google

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The Watch Band Active, which ships in the box as the default strap for the Google Pixel Watch 3 and its predecessors, uses fluoroelastomer.

Additionally, Google also owns Fitbit, and most Fitbit devices only refer to the strap material by stating, “This band is made of a flexible, lightweight silicone material similar to that used in many sports watches.” That might be fine, as silicon doesn’t contain PFAS, although the vague description isn’t very reassuring. Models that have this description include the Charge 6, the Inspire 3, and the Ace 3.

Apple

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The default Sport Band and Ocean Band on Apple Watches and Watch Ultras are made from fluoroelastomer, as are the Nike and Hermes straps made for the Apple Watch. Apple does offer plenty of other alternative bands that aren’t fluroelastomer-based.

Samsung

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Samsung’s default strap for the Galaxy Watch 7 is silicone, and many of the other Galaxy Watch bands are made of HNBR, which is a form of rubber that shouldn’t contain fluoroelastomer. However, at least one Samsung watch strap, the Galaxy Watch Sport T-Buckle Band, contains FKM rubber, which often contains PFAS.

In the past, the manufacturer even sold a Fluoroelastomer Band, although it’s not currently available to buy. This controversial subject has recently caught up with Samsung, with a class action lawsuit filed against the brand on 31 December regarding the use of PFAS in its watch straps.

Garmin

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Most of the default Garmin watch bands are made from silicone. However, at least one model, the very expensive MARQ Adventurer (Gen 2), comes with a hybrid leather and FKM rubber strap.

Withings

Withings outlines that “Our wristbands are either made of FKM, silicone, leather, recycled PET or stainless steel.” As we’ve highlighted, FKM rubber is a PFAS-related material. The ScanWatch Nova, Nova Brilliant, ScanWatch 2, and ScanWatch Light all come with an FKM wristband, which Withings does highlight as fluoroelastomer. The alternative Premium Sport straps are also made from FKM.

OnePlus

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The OnePlus Watch 2 either comes with a choice of a leather strap or a Fluoro-rubber one. Fluoro-rubber is another name for fluoroelastomer. The cheaper OnePlus Watch 2R’s default band is made of silicone, though.

Mobvoi

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

The TicWatch Atlas and TicWatch Pro 5 Enduro both have a Fluororubber strap. The regular TicWatch Pro 5, as well as the rest of Mobvoi’s watches, come with straps made of silicone, silicone rubber, or TPU, which shouldn’t contain PFAS.

Amazfit

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Most Amazfit smartwatches and fitness trackers don’t use fluoroelastomer. For example, the Amazfit Band 7 and Active Edge have TPU straps, while the GTR 4 Mini, T-Rex 2, and T-Rex Ultra have silicone straps. However, the GTS 4, GTR 4, and GTR 4 Limited Edition default bands contain fluoroelastomer.

Polar

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Polar straps use silicone or leather as default. There is one FKM-fusion wristband option, which is described as a durable hybrid of high-grade fluoroelastomer base and technical fiber.

How to choose less problematic alternatives

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

If you’ve weighed the pros and cons and you’re ready to switch to a less controversial smartwatch band, there are plenty of options to consider. While these alternatives might not match fluoroelastomer straps in water resistance or durability, they do offer peace of mind for the time being by avoiding exposure to PFAS.

The general rule is that more natural materials should be safer than synthetic ones. Metal bands are a safe pick as they’re completely free of PFAS and incredibly durable. However, they can be pricey and may not suit highly active lifestyles. Fabric or woven straps are lightweight and PFAS-free, making them an excellent choice for everyday wear, but they may absorb sweat during workouts and require more frequent cleaning. Leather can also be a good PFAS-free alternative for watch bands, offering comfort and style, but it lacks water resistance and durability for intense physical activities.

On the synthetic material side, silicone straps, particularly those made with materials like HNBR, avoid fluoroelastomers. They offer a great middle ground between affordability, sweat resistance, and comfort.

Practical tips when switching bands Check the materials: Look for specific material descriptions on the manufacturer’s website. “Fluoroelastomer,” “fluoro rubber,” and “FKM” should be red flags if you’re trying to avoid PFAS. Also, be cautious of vague terms like “synthetic rubber,” which might mask the use of fluoroelastomers.

Contact customer support: If the materials aren’t clearly stated, reach out to the company for clarification.

Use multiple straps: If you own a fluoroelastomer band, consider using it only for workouts or water activities and switching to a non-PFAS alternative for daily wear.

Switching to a safer material doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort or style. Whether you prioritize performance or health, a little research can help you find a strap that suits your needs.

