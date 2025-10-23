ChatGPT's voice mode could soon get a major upgrade to take on the competition

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT’s voice mode could soon be moved out of its full-screen UI to become part of chat conversations.

This would enable voice mode to display rich content, such as weather, maps, and links, as the current voice mode UI does not currently support this functionality.

OpenAI has been making waves with its AI products. It recently launched ChatGPT Atlas, a browser that takes legendary competitors like Chrome and surprisingly comes out on top. That’s not to say that the company has forgotten about ChatGPT, as we’ve spotted upcoming features like DMs and group chats in the pipeline for the Android app. With the growing popularity of Gemini Live, ChatGPT is also working to enhance its voice mode, and it may soon introduce rich content to make it easier to follow along.

Currently, when you enter voice mode on ChatGPT, you are presented with a full-screen UI accompanied by an animation. By default, no text is displayed, but you can enable captions to view the real-time transcript, as you can see in the second screenshot below.

While the transcript makes the conversation easier to follow, it’s still just text at the end of the day. You cannot view rich content, such as links, maps, or weather, on this screen. You will need to end the voice conversation to access rich content, as shown in the third screenshot above.

ChatGPT v1.2025.294 includes code that will soon enable users to follow along in voice conversations with rich content by integrating it into the chat, and we successfully activated this upcoming feature before its launch.

Tapping on the voice chat icon will soon not open the voice screen with the animation. Instead, it will initiate the voice conversation directly within the chat interface. There will be buttons to end the voice conversation and mute/unmute the microphone.

Here’s a demo of the changes in action:

These changes to ChatGPT’s voice mode are not currently live. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

