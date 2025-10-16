ChatGPT's DM and group chat features could soon go live in its Android app

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is testing direct messaging features in ChatGPT’s mobile app, along with group chats.

Hints for the DM function were spotted in the code for ChatGPT’s Android app.

Sora, OpenAI’s video generation and sharing app, already allows users to have public profiles and send DMs to others.

Ever since its broke onto the scene, ChatGPT has been designed for single-user use. That might be changing soon as OpenAI prepares to add a direct messaging feature to its mobile apps, which should allow you to interact with other human users — adding a social aspect and possibly opening up avenues for collaboration.

Following its update to version 1.2025.273 beta, the ChatGPT app for Android has new references hinting at the ability to send DMs (direct messages). Based on the code discovered and shared by engineer Tibor Blaho on X (via SammyGuru), ChatGPT could soon let you message other users, either in peer-to-peer chats or in groups.

We’re unsure whether it also allows multiple GPTs to be part of the group chats — though it would be a useful addition, allowing two different bots to interact and iterate on responses before dishing them out to you. Blaho points out that direct messaging in ChatGPT is still in its early stages and will exclude your personal history or context from previous chats with the chatbot.

“Direct Messages” has now been added to the ChatGPT Android app (version 1.2025.273 beta) – codename “Calpico” / “Calpico Rooms” Direct messaging was first introduced yesterday in the new Sora 2 iOS app, and now code references in the ChatGPT Android app show it includes direct… pic.twitter.com/e2kzWyu4N9 — Tibor Blaho (@btibor91) October 1, 2025

To complement the messaging features, ChatGPT is also working on a new method that allows users to add profile pictures and update their names to be displayed on their social profiles. This was also reported by another researcher, Radu Oncescu, on X earlier this month.

Notably, there’s no mention of any form of encryption, so OpenAI might use your chats to train and refine its models.

ChatGPT’s messaging features are likely inspired by OpenAI’s newly launched video app — Sora, which already allows users to share AI-generated videos with friends, just like Instagram and TikTok. While chat features are on the cards for ChatGPT, it would be wasteful if it didn’t allow users to share the chatbot’s responses or media creations with others. However, it only makes sense for ChatGPT to allow group chats where different custom GPTs can hold conversations with human users across a breadth of topics, while also aiding them professionally.

Irrespective of whether that happens or not, messaging features should increase the time users spend in the app. Although its actual impact on users has yet to be seen, it should align with OpenAI’s commercial endeavors.

