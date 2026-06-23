Are you having issues with ChatGPT? You're not alone (Update)

Update: June 23, 2026 (1:18 PM ET): According to OpenAI, ChatGPT is no longer experiencing issues. However, the company is still investigating issues with FedRAMP.

Original article: June 23, 2026 (11:51 AM ET): It’s not a great start to the day for popular AI chatbots. Anthropic just deployed a fix after Claude suffered a major outage. Now, it appears that ChatGPT is on the fritz.