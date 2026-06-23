Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Are you having issues with ChatGPT? You're not alone (Update)
2 hours ago
- Users are reporting that ChatGPT is experiencing issues.
- OpenAI has confirmed that users may experience errors when uploading and downloading files in ChatGPT.
Update: June 23, 2026 (1:18 PM ET): According to OpenAI, ChatGPT is no longer experiencing issues. However, the company is still investigating issues with FedRAMP.
Original article: June 23, 2026 (11:51 AM ET): It’s not a great start to the day for popular AI chatbots. Anthropic just deployed a fix after Claude suffered a major outage. Now, it appears that ChatGPT is on the fritz.
ChatGPT users are reporting on Downdetector that the AI platform is having problems today. It appears that the issue started around 8:46 AM ET this morning. OpenAI has since confirmed that ChatGPT is experiencing issues. Specifically, the company warns that “users may experience elevated errors in ChatGPT uploading and downloading files.”
OpenAI states that it is currently investigating the issue. We’ll keep an eye on the situation and update this article when all systems are green again.
Developing…
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.