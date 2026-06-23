Claude suffers outage, but Anthropic says the fix is already in

Having trouble accessing Claude this morning? You’re far from alone, as Anthropic reports users experiencing elevated error rates across multiple models. The good news is that there’s already been an attempt at a fix, and the company is now monitoring the situation.

Anthropic first confirmed the issue a little over an hour ago, and we similarly see a spike in Downdetector reports at right around the same time. Within 10 minutes, the root cause was reportedly identified, and work started on a fix.

As of now, Anthropic has pushed its fix live and is watching to verify whether or not that’s properly resolving the problem. There’s still an alert up about the outage, so it’s entirely possible that some users are still encountering trouble. If that includes you, have a little patience, as it looks like Anthropic is on top of things here, and will hopefully have Claude back to full working order momentarily.