ChatGPT's viral Studio Ghibli-style image generator is now available to all

TL;DR ChatGPT’s viral GPT-4o-powered image generation tool is now available for free users.

Sam Altman previously announced that free users would be able to generate only three images per day.

There are time limits on image generation for free users.

ChatGPT recently unveiled its viral new GPT-4o-powered image generation tool, which is causing quite a stir online. Social media platforms have been flooded with images of users’ portraits reimagined in the iconic Studio Ghibli style. However, this tool was initially available only to ChatGPT Plus subscribers. That’s changing today.

And no, this isn’t an April Fools joke; it actually works. As of today, ChatGPT’s powerful GPT-4o image generation tool is available to all users, including those on the free tier.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), previously mentioning that the tool’s immense popularity had been “melting” the company’s GPUs due to high demand.

While it’s still unclear how many images you can generate with the tool, Altman had previously stated that free-tier users would get a limit of three generations per day.

When we tested it on a free ChatGPT account, we were able to generate only one Studio Ghibli-style image, after which we encountered the following message on the platform:

“You need GPT-4o to continue this chat because there’s an attachment. Your limit resets after 2:20 PM.”

So after generating one image using the new tool, we could not make additional ones until the limit reset. ChatGPT informed us that if we wanted to keep generating images, we’d have to either upgrade to ChatGPT Plus or wait for the limit to refresh.

Without GPT-4o, responses would default to the free GPT-4o mini model, which doesn’t support attachments.

