ChatGPT now offers smart reminders, and we've tried it

TL;DR ChatGPT now lets Plus, Pro, and Team users schedule tasks and receive reminders with real-time data.

The feature supports recurring events, but only up to 10 can be active at a given time.

The Android, iOS, macOS, and web clients support push notifications, with Windows to follow soon.

ChatGPT is rolling out a new beta feature that lets users schedule future actions and receive reminders via email and push alerts. The perk is currently limited to Plus, Pro, and Team members using Android, iOS, macOS, or the web. OpenAI plans to deliver native Windows support during the first quarter of this year. I’ve taken the tool for a spin, and here’s how it works.

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

If you’re eligible to use ChatGPT reminders, you should find a new “GPT-4o with scheduled tasks” option in the model picker. Once you switch to it, you can send prompts using natural language to have it alert you about a certain matter at a specific time. For example, you could ask it to send you the weather forecast and news headlines every morning. It will deliver these alerts as emails and/or push notifications on your supported devices.

Mahmoud Itani / Android Authority

On the web client, ChatGPT offers a dedicated Tasks page that lets you view pending and completed reminders. Through it, you can tweak the prompt, adjust the frequency, or pause a particular task if you need a break from its alerts. Notably, you can only have up to 10 active tasks simultaneously. So, for now, you can’t use ChatGPT to completely replace your primary to-do list.

During testing, I never faced any bugs, issues, or delays with ChatGPT reminders. My iPhone, iPad, and Mac would all notify me on time and present the requested up-to-date information. Nevertheless, OpenAI warns that this is still an early beta of the feature. So, we advise you not to rely on it for critical or time-sensitive tasks, as the outcome may be unpredictable. To learn more about it, you can check out the official support document.

