ChatGPT search just became a serious Google rival

TL;DR OpenAI just removed the sign-in requirement for ChatGPT search, making it accessible to everyone on chatgpt.com.

The update strengthens ChatGPT’s position as a direct alternative to Google.

As always, things are moving fast at OpenAI. The AI giant introduced its web search feature to ChatGPT Plus subscribers in late October and then expanded it to free users in December, but it wasn’t stopping there. The final barrier was removed today, and users can now access ChatGPT search without even signing in.

The update was announced on Wednesday afternoon by OpenAI on X, accompanied by a screenshot of ChatGPT search on a logged-out phone screen and a caption reading, “ChatGPT search is now available to everyone on chatgpt.com — no sign up required.”

It’s a logical step. By removing the need for an account, OpenAI is positioning ChatGPT as a more direct alternative to traditional search engines like Google. Many internet users have already switched to ChatGPT for web searches as the results aren’t scattered with adverts, and this removes another friction layer. It also means users who are hesitant to commit to an OpenAI account can test the service more casually.

We tried the service, and it works as advertised. It provided an AI-generated summary answer to the question and cited the web sources.

It remains to be seen how this change will affect engagement and user adoption. While it could attract a wider audience, some features — such as personalized conversations and memory — may remain exclusive to logged-in users. OpenAI hasn’t indicated any limits on the number of searches available to guests or if other restrictions will apply.

