Ho ho ho! ChatGPT now has a Santa mode

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Santa’s voice has been added to ChatGPT’s voice mode presets.

You’ll be able to talk to digital Kris Kringle until early January.

The feature is available on mobile, desktop, and web.

You can finally stop asking your friends to pose as Santa Claus over the phone for your children. ChatGPT can now take on that role as OpenAI rolls out a simulated version of the jolly Christmas character.

OpenAI has announced that Santa’s voice has been added to the list of other available presets for ChatGPT’s advanced voice and standard voice modes. It can be accessed by tapping on the snowflake icon on the ChatGPT home screen or the top-right of the screen inside voice mode.

This feature is available on mobile devices, the desktop app, and web browsers. However, it will only be available for a limited time and will end in early January.

It looks like you won’t have to worry too much about going over your daily or monthly voice limit. The company is relaxing this constraint so the first time you talk to Santa, “your advanced voice limit will reset one time.”

Something to keep in mind is that conversations with AI Santa are designed to be temporary. As a result, your talks with the rotund gift giver will not be saved and will not appear in your history. So if the company does this again next year, be careful that your kid doesn’t ask Santa if he remembers what was said last year.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments