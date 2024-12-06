ChatGPT’s latest Pro plan will cost you a whopping $200 per month

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has rolled out ChatGPT Pro, a premium plan that unlocks its o1 Pro model, along with unlimited access to o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and advanced voice mode.

The new tier costs $200 monthly and caters to power users seeking exceptionally reliable responses, especially in areas like data science, programming, and case law analysis.

Like the $20 Plus plan, you can pay for ChatGPT Pro through the official website or the mobile app if you prefer an alternative billing method.

While OpenAI revealed earlier this week that it could bring ads to ChatGPT down the road, it’s currently focused on alternative revenue streams. To potentially boost the profit it makes through subscription plans, ChatGPT now offers an all-new Pro tier that costs $200 a month.

OpenAI announced yesterday ChatGPT Pro, a premium plan aimed at professionals who want to maximize the chatbot’s reliability. For a monthly fee of $200, users get unlimited access to o1, o1-mini, GPT-4o, and advanced voice mode, in addition to the $20 Plus plan’s perks. More importantly, it exclusively unlocks OpenAI’s smartest model yet, o1 Pro, which excels in areas like data science, programming, and case law analysis.

Obviously, the Pro plan and its new model aren’t designed for casual ChatGPT use. Beyond the high recurring costs, o1 Pro is relatively slow in responding, as it prioritizes accurate results. The tier is better suited for researchers and certain power users who actually need the added smarts despite the associated compromises.

To access ChatGPT Pro and its exclusive perks, you can pay OpenAI directly on the official website. If you prefer Apple App Store or Google Play Store billing, you can pay the same fee using the updated mobile app. Notably, the company warns that sharing your login credentials with others violates its terms of service. So, using the same ChatGPT Pro account and splitting the fee among multiple people could get your account restricted.

