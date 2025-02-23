I asked ChatGPT to meal plan for me and I'm never going back

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I grew up spoiled by a mother who made it a priority to put a homemade meal on the table every evening for our family of eight. Depending on the day, she’d flip through sauce-stained handwritten recipes, prepare a memorized favorite, or improvise with whatever was on sale. This gave the illusion that dinner time was always easy. But nearly twenty years after leaving her house, I still hadn’t figured it out—until I started asking ChatGPT to do the work for me.

Have you used ChatGPT, Gemini, or other AI tools for meal planning and help in the kitchen? 155 votes Yes, often. 32 % No, but I love the idea. 57 % No, and I'm not interested. 11 %

Leaning in on AI tools

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

I’ve used Gemini and ChatGPT for everything from diagnosing random symptoms to planning trips. I tell people it’s practically my child’s third parent, considering the countless questions I’ve asked about newborn care. But my latest inquiry might just be my best. Exhausted by the constant routine of getting hungry, wondering what to eat, and staring blankly into the fridge only to order takeout, I decided it was time to take meal planning seriously. Instead of opening a recipe book, I enlisted ChatGPT.

With modest expectations, I started simple: I asked Chad (which is what I call ChatGPT) to help me meal plan for two adults. The response was surprisingly enthusiastic (for a robot), with follow-up questions about dietary restrictions, cooking complexity, and preferences. It even asked if I wanted leftovers, which I thought was a thoughtful touch (the answer is always yes). I mentioned that I’d prefer healthy-ish meals and disclosed my lactose intolerance. Minutes later, Chad delivered seven delicious-sounding recipes with a variety of flavors and protein types.

I asked for a meal plan for two adults and minutes later had seven delicious recipes and detailed grocery list.

I reviewed the list, swapping out one meal while retaining beloved sweet potatoes, and with the lineup finalized, I requested a grocery list. This is when I started to swoon. In moments, I was provided a detailed shopping list organized by item type (protein, vegetables, canned goods, etc.), with parenthetical notes about the intended uses of many items. If you’ve ever found yourself at the store questioning why you need shortening (and what the hell shortening even is), those notes are a lifesaver. Chad also reminded me to double-check my fridge and cabinets for staples, keeping me from buying yet another oversized jar of pickle relish.

Fine-tuning the plan

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Since my schedule varies, I needed meals that fit my weekly rhythm (and also lack of rhythm). I asked to organize the plan by prep time, noting that Mondays and Wednesdays are especially busy, while I enjoy cooking a more complex meal on Fridays to kick off the weekend. Chad reorganized the recipes accordingly and even suggested that Sundays, when many people have extra time, could be a great day for longer cooking sessions. I did not take that tip because Sundays are for couch rotting, but the thought was nice.

I also asked which meal would be best for serving guests, and the protein-packed chili was recommended. I asked Chad to double the recipe and requested side and dessert suggestions to complement the dish. A tossed salad and cornbread made the cut, and when I mentioned my less-than-stellar baking skills, Chad recommended sorbet (taking my lactose intolerance into account) or chia pudding (sticking to my preference for healthy options) as alternatives. Then ChatGPT gave me an updated grocery list, including everything I would need to host.

ChatGPT's repeatedly tailored the plan to my changing needs (and whims).

After all that, I remembered the massive rack of ribs taking up more than its fair share of my freezer space. I have a basic slow cooker recipe I’ve used in the past, but why abandon my assistant now? I asked for a fool-proof rib recipe and (for the fifth or sixth time) an updated grocery list. For the first time in a long time, I looked at the week ahead with more than a “concept of a plan.”

Personalized attention to detail

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Over the next week, ChatGPT stayed by my side as I put my plan into action. I referred to the recipes while cooking, asking for details as needed. When eggs were scarce at the store, I asked for a substitute for the ground turkey meatballs. When I realized my grill was out of propane, I asked for an indoor cooking option for shrimp that wouldn’t make my house smell like a fishing dock. Every recipe was easy to adapt, and ChatGPT was able to answer questions about food storage and even offer suggestions for upcycling leftovers.

I asked ChatGPT for a 'foolproof' version of one recipe and the result was adorable.

When my partner, who typically sticks to a few core meals, offered to cook on Wednesday, I turned to ChatGPT for a “foolproof” version of the recipe for a novice cook. At the risk of sounding condescending, I found the result adorable. The updated recipe included extra clarifying details, plus encouraging notes and tips for success. My favorite highlights were the direction to slice the zucchini into mini moon shapes and this use of an exclamation point: “Keep stirring! Stirring frequently helps everything cook evenly and prevents burning.” The recipe printout was much longer, but the additions made the meal prep much more approachable. Most importantly, the dish turned out great.

Alternatively, you can also upload recipes you already know and love to include in a given week’s meal planning. You can even paste a recipe site or cooking blog and ask ChatGPT to find options within certain parameters. For example, “Find me three chicken recipes from www.allrecipes.com.” You can request meals within a certain caloric range, request that recipes prioritize seasonal produce, or ask for a dupe of a regional favorite. For fun, I asked for a whole meal based on a specific book and then asked for an authentic New York-style pizza recipe (neither of which I’ve attempted to make). Needless to say, I tested many more modifications to the process than I needed, and I am straight-up giddy about the endless possibilities.

Unloading mental load I can cook fine. I can make my mom’s famous eggplant parmesan as easily as I can whip up an edible plate from pantry staples, but I rarely have a plan for the week, and I almost never leave the grocery store with everything I need. As pathetic as it sounds, I find the mental load of figuring out what to cook more exhausting than it should be, and too often, I end up repeating very basic meals over and over. ChatGPT helped me streamline everything from picking recipes to prepping a grocery list and reinvigorated my interest in cooking more variety. I am genuinely excited to keep digging into the incredible potential of such a useful kitchen companion.

You might like