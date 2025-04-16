ChatGPT just made it easier to access your old generated images

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has rolled out an image library for ChatGPT.

The new library makes it easier to access all of the images you’ve generated.

The image library is rolling out for Free, Plus, and Pro users on mobile and web.

Trying to revisit your old AI-generated images in ChatGPT isn’t exactly the greatest experience. To get to those old images, you have to sift through your previous conversations. But OpenAI is now making the process easier by rolling out a new way to access your images.

Today, OpenAI announced it is adding an image library to ChatGPT. This image library will be available to Free, Plus, and Pro users and is rolling out on mobile (Android/iOS) and on the web.

As the company explains, whatever image you generate is now automatically saved in this library. The library can be found in the left-hand sidebar on web and mobile. When you tap on the “Library” section, you’ll be greeted by a grid of the old images you generated. There’s also a hovering “Make Image” button at the bottom that will take you back to creating images. On social media, the company shared a video showing how it all works.

All of your image creations, all in one place. pic.twitter.com/ADWuf5fPbj Introducing the new library for your ChatGPT image creations—rolling out now to all Free, Plus, and Pro users on mobile and https://t.co/nYW5KO1aIg — OpenAI (@OpenAI) April 15, 2025

By tapping on an image, you’ll have the option to edit, save, or share. You can also delete an image from your library by hovering over the conversation title in the sidebar, clicking the three dots, and selecting delete. On mobile, you’ll instead need to press and hold on the conversation title and then tap delete.

OpenAI says it is “currently backfilling all images,” so you may not see all of your images right away. The company states, “It may take a couple of days to see older images.” It also adds that only images created with 4o Image Generation are added to the library, so don’t expect legacy DALL·E images to appear.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.