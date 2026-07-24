ChatGPT Health is rolling out widely, but Android users won't be too happy

TL;DR ChatGPT Health is now rolling out to everyone in the US aged 18 years or above.

Users can connect their health data with ChatGPT and get medical advice based on their reports and health metrics.

It currently supports Apple Health and some US hospital systems, but support for Google Health is missing.

Earlier this year, ChatGPT announced a new Health feature that lets users connect their health data to the platform and receive medical advice based on it. Back then, the feature was locked behind a waitlist, but the company is now rolling it out more widely.

OpenAI has announced that it’s bringing ChatGPT Health to everyone in the US aged 18 or older. It will be available on the web as well as on the ChatGPT mobile apps on Android and iOS, and ChatGPT is using its latest GPT-5.5 Instant and GPT-5.6 Sol models for medical queries.

Users will be able to ask ChatGPT for medical help and advice, including comparing test results with prior tests. ChatGPT Health will also help users analyze their sleep, workout, and activity data to answer questions about their routines.

The company will also offer users the option to access their health data outside the dedicated Health feature. If enabled, ChatGPT will be able to access their health records and information during normal conversations to offer more customized responses when required. For example, during a meal-prep conversation, the AI will review the user’s lab results and health data to offer advice on which ingredients to avoid. It will also consider a user’s health data when offering recommendations for restaurants, activities, and more.

OpenAI says that its models are performing extremely well in health-related scenarios. The company said that it worked with physicians and had them extensively test its Health feature before release. However, it’s worth noting that OpenAI was recently sued after ChatGPT allegedly offered “extremely dangerous medical recommendations” to a user, leading to a delay in medical attention for a pulmonary embolism they suffered last year.

ChatGPT Health draws on a user’s health data from connected sources such as Apple Health. The service also supports One Medical, Function Health, and supported medical records from US hospital systems. However, there’s no mention of Google Health support at the moment. We have reached out to OpenAI, asking if (and when) Google Health support will be added. We will update this article when we hear back.

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