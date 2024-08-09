DALL-E 3 images are now free for all ChatGPT users, but there's a big catch

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has announced that ChatGPT Free users can now generate Dall-E 3 images.

Free subscribers are restricted to just two image requests per day.

The feature had previously only been available on the premium version of ChatGPT.

OpenAI just opened up the creativity of DALL-E 3 to ChatGPT Free users on a very limited basis. Free subscribers to the service can now generate two AI images per day — a feature that was previously only available on the premium version.

The AI industry giant announced the development in an X (formerly Twitter) post on Thursday, which was followed in the thread by three examples of the feature in action. In one example, ChatGPT is prompted to generate images of an Art Nouveau wedding in a barn. Another image shows a teamwork image in a cheerful color palette. The final image presents a watercolor of a corgi with some fruit.

We’re rolling out the ability for ChatGPT Free users to create up to two images per day with DALL·E 3. Just ask ChatGPT to create an image for a slide deck, personalize a card for a friend, or show you what something looks like. pic.twitter.com/3csFTscA5I — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 8, 2024

If you’re unfamiliar with DALL-E 3, it is OpenAI’s own AI art generator. It is one of the most popular options in the nascent market, alongside other early competitors such as Midjourney.

ChatGPT Free users can test out the feature for themselves by simply prompting the LLM to generate an image. OpenAI may hope that the limited preview might encourage some users to upgrade to the paid version, which lets you create 50 images every three hours.

