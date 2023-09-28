ChatGPT can now browse the internet like Google Bard

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT has regained the ability to access the internet.

The new Browse With Bing feature is now available to Plus and Enterprise users.

Free ChatGPT users should also get internet access soon.

ChatGPT can now browse the internet in real-time to offer more accurate and up-to-date results for queries. The generative AI‘s internet browsing skills come courtesy of Microsoft Bing. Just like Google Bard, ChatGPT can now look up information online, making its answers more informed and current.

Until now, the AI’s responses have been limited by its knowledge base, which included data only till September 2021. With the ability to access the entire web, ChatGPT will be better able to assist users with tasks like buying a car, planning a vacation, technical research, and more.

OpenAI says browsing is now available to ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users and will expand to all users soon. To enable it, users will have to choose Browse with Bing in the selector under GPT-4. ChatGPT will notify users when it’s using the internet and also provide citation links alongside its answers.

Moreover, OpenAI has also said that the latest browsing feature would allow websites to control how ChatGPT can interact with them. When ChatGPT Plus users previously had access to the internet, some of them exploited the feature to get past paywalls on websites. Because of this, ChatGPT’s internet access was revoked in July. Looks like OpenAI has been able to fix the issue with this latest update.

Another recent update to ChatGPT gave the AI a voice. Users will soon be able to talk to ChatGPT verbally and have it respond just like Google Assistant or Alexa.

