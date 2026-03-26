OpenAI is retreating from its NSFW chatbot plans

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has reportedly shelved ChatGPT’s “adult mode” indefinitely.

Adult mode was facing scrutiny internally and from investors.

The company says it wants to research the effects of sexually explicit chats and emotional attachments before making a product decision.

If you have been waiting for OpenAI to roll out ChatGPT’s “adult mode,” you’re not going to like this news. The company has reportedly decided to shelve the plan indefinitely.

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Earlier this month, it was reported that OpenAI had delayed the release of adult mode to focus on higher-priority tasks. Now, OpenAI has confirmed to the Financial Times that the sexual chatbot has been put on hold indefinitely. OpenAI reportedly wants to spend time researching the effects of sexually explicit chats and emotional attachments before making a product decision. The decision appears to be due to pushback from both staff and investors.

According to the outlet, the internal pushback is related to concerns over unhealthy attachments to AI systems and the possibility of exposing minors to problematic sexual content. Meanwhile, it’s said that investors were worried about the risks, given the relatively small upside it would have for the business.

Do you think you're dependent on or addicted to AI chatbots like ChatGPT? 1535 votes Yes, I've become more dependent on it than I'd care to admit. 32 % It can be addicting, though I am careful to set limits on how I use it. 31 % No, I rarely use it and seen no need to change that. 30 % No, though I know someone who is arguably addicted to it. 6 %

This comes as OpenAI faces a lawsuit over its chatbot and the death of a ChatGPT user. According to CBS News, the suit argues that the user grew so attached to the chatbot that it ceased being just a tool. “ChatGPT turned from Austin’s super-powered resource to a friend and confidante, to an unlicensed therapist, and in late 2025, to a frighteningly effective suicide coach,” the suit alleges.

Another area of friction was training the AI on sexual content. This posed as a challenge due to the models previously being trained to avoid such conversations for safety reasons.

This isn’t the first time OpenAI has made news this week. The company also shocked many users after announcing that it would shut down its standalone Sora app. At the same time, Disney announced it was withdrawing its $1 billion partnership that would have allowed the AI video generator to use Disney IP.

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