OpenAI is shutting down Sora, and the timing is hard to ignore

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI has announced it is shutting down the Sora app, despite its viral growth and popularity.

The company isn’t exiting AI video, as Sora’s tech is expected to live on inside ChatGPT.

Disney is also pulling out of a deal with OpenAI, and IPO speculation is raising questions about the real reason behind the shutdown.

OpenAI has confirmed it’s shutting down its standalone Sora app, and while the company hasn’t shared a clear reason yet, the move is raising questions about the company’s long-term strategy.

In a post on X, the Sora team wrote: We’re saying goodbye to the Sora app. To everyone who created with Sora, shared it, and built community around it: thank you… We’ll share more soon, including timelines for the app and API and details on preserving your work.

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The announcement marks a surprising end for one of OpenAI’s most viral products. After first debuting in late 2024, Sora only really took off after the launch of its standalone app and Sora 2 in September 2025. The app quickly racked up millions of downloads and flooded social media with AI-generated clips.

Disney pulls out at the same time The Sora shutdown didn’t happen in isolation. Disney has also confirmed it’s withdrawing a reported $1 billion investment tied to OpenAI’s video generation ambitions. The partnership would have allowed users to generate videos using Disney IP and potentially bring that content to Disney+.

A Disney spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter, “As the nascent AI field advances rapidly, we respect OpenAI’s decision to exit the video generation business and to shift its priorities elsewhere.”

While the statement notes that OpenAI is exiting the video generation business, that’s not entirely true. The company’s video generation tools are expected to live on inside ChatGPT, rather than as a separate app.

We recently found new text strings in the ChatGPT app for Android that appear to reference a Sora integration. So yeah, it does appear Sora’s capabilities could be integrated in ChatGPT itself, making it OpenAI’s one super AI app.

The real reason for Sora’s demise might be very simple While OpenAI hasn’t confirmed why Sora is being shut down, one explanation gaining traction is cost.

Running Sora at scale was extremely expensive. A November 2025 report from Forbes estimated that OpenAI could be spending as much as $15 million per day generating AI videos, potentially amounting to over $5 billion annually.

Bill Peebles, OpenAI’s head of Sora, also noted in October that “The economics (of Sora) are currently completely unsustainable.”

That lines up with what we’ve seen. Sora definitely saw massive user engagement, but that also led to a huge volume of short, often low-value clips that probably didn’t justify the company’s compute costs.

Meanwhile, there’s also growing speculation that OpenAI is preparing for an IPO. If that’s the case, the company would need to open up its financials to investors, and a massively costly product like Sora might not look great on paper.

Shutting down a costly standalone app and streamlining features into core products like ChatGPT could potentially help OpenAI present a cleaner, more efficient business ahead of any public offering.

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