OpenAI has some bad news for ChatGPT's horniest users

Your naughty chats with ChatGPT are going to have to wait.
2 hours ago

ChatGPT stock photo 12
Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • An OpenAI spokesperson says the company has delayed its “adult mode” for ChatGPT.
  • The company wants to focus on higher-priority tasks first, like intelligence improvements and personalization.
  • OpenAI reportedly still wants to release “adult mode,” but it will “take more time.”

Back in October 2025, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman openly discussed releasing a version of ChatGPT that would “treat adult users like adults” as part of a fuller rollout of age-gating tools. As Altman explained, these tools would allow the company to relax some of its restrictions around ChatGPT, including erotica for verified adults. In February, Android Authority found evidence that a “Naughty chats” feature was in the works for this upcoming “adult mode.” It’s unclear when adult mode will make its debut, but it looks like the wait just got a little longer.

An OpenAI spokesperson has reportedly told Sources’ Alex Heath (via Engadget) that it is delaying “adult mode” for ChatGPT. The team doesn’t appear to be running into roadblocks. Instead, it seems the company is just shifting priorities.

“We’re pushing out the launch of adult mode so we can focus on work that is a higher priority for more users right now,” said the spokesperson. In particular, OpenAI is focusing on “gains in intelligence, personality improvements, personalization, and making the experience more proactive.”

Despite the delay, it appears OpenAI is still interested in releasing adult mode. However, the spokesperson admits that adding adult mode to ChatGPT will “take more time.”

In Altman’s social post, he mentioned that the company was aiming for a release in December 2025. However, an OpenAI executive later said that they expect adult mode to land in Q1 2026. The first quarter of 2026 is almost over and OpenAI has not provided an update. With the mention of a delay, it’s fair to guess that adult mode is still a ways away.

News
AIChatGPTOpenAI
