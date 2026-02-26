Search results for

ChatGPT's 'Naughty chats' toggle is the first step towards its pornification

Following Sam Altman’s vision, new code reveals a path for adult-themed language and erotica in ChatGPT.
32 minutes ago

A users's iPhone displays tips from ChatGPT related to food storage.
Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Code in ChatGPT v1.2026.055 reveals an upcoming setting that allows “spicier,” adult-themed language.
  • The feature will be restricted to users aged 18+ and may utilize OpenAI’s age prediction tool alongside a selfie-based ID check via Persona.
  • This move aligns with CEO Sam Altman’s 2025 comments about allowing erotica for verified adults, in an attempt to “treat adults like adults.”

AI digital assistants have transformed lives, for better or for worse. As good as they are for figuring out which perfume to blind-buy, people have also been using AI for their emotional needs, treating AI bots like ChatGPT as their friend or worse, a romantic partner. OpenAI has previously shown interest in leaning into this equation with ChatGPT, and we’ve now spotted clues suggesting the company wants ChatGPT to be more than just friends with its users as it explores “naughty chats.”

In ChatGPT v1.2026.055, we’ve spotted strings for the upcoming “Naughty chats” feature for the AI digital assistant, which could do exactly what you think it will:

Code
+Naughty chats
+This setting lets ChatGPT use spicier, adult-themed language, when you ask. Available to users 18+ only.
+To help keep ChatGPT appropriate for everyone, some settings require age verification.

As the strings make clear, this setting toggle will remove some of the language and behavioral guardrails currently in place in ChatGPT, opening it up to use “spicier” language. This setting will be available only to users aged 18 and above.

While there are no direct clues, there’s a good chance this toggle could use ChatGPT’s recently rolled-out age prediction tool, which determines the user’s age based on a combination of factors. If the system cannot determine the user’s age through this tool, it will default to placing the user in the “under-18” category. If the user feels they are incorrectly placed in this age group, they will have to take a selfie and submit it to Persona, a third-party identity-verification service, to be placed in the over-18 age group.

Back in October 2025, OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, openly discussed rolling out erotica in ChatGPT for verified adults in the future, as part of its principle to “treat adult users like adults.”

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on rolling out erotica on ChatGPT
Sam Altman on X

Replying to a user, Altman also indicated that ChatGPT won’t venture into adult-themed content unless the user asks for it. We can see the same mentioned in the strings too.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on rolling out erotica on ChatGPT 1
Sam Altman on X

It seems we won’t have to wait too long to learn more about the future of ChatGPT, its “Naughty chats” feature, and what shenanigans people come up with (surely this feature won’t be misused, right? RIGHT?). We’ll keep you updated about its public rollout.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.
