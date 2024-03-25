9 mind-blowing things you can do with ChatGPT-4 Vision

Not long ago, OpenAI unveiled a new iteration of ChatGPT, known as ChatGPT-4V or 4 Vision. This version allows users to upload images, photos, text, or mathematical problems, and it can analyze these and respond to questions based on the uploaded image. This remarkably powerful feature is currently only available to ChatGPT Plus account holders. If you happen to be a subscriber, here are nine things you can do with ChatGPT-4 Vision.

For a full demonstration of how to use ChatGPT-4 Vision to accomplish these tasks, be sure to watch the video embedded above.

Identify and contextualize objects

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I started with something simple: a picture of a house plant that looked like a cabbage growing in a pot. I asked ChatGPT with Vision to identify it. It turns out it’s an ornamental kale or cabbage, known for its vibrant and colorful leaves and often used for decorative purposes.

Convert handwritten notes into code

Andy Walker / Android Authority

One of the impressive features of ChatGPT-4 Vision is its ability to read handwritten notes and diagrams. I tested it with a flow chart that describes a simple loop. Despite the poor handwriting and drawing, ChatGPT managed to interpret it accurately and even converted it into Python code.

Convert charts into tables

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I also used a chart from a recent video about the Tensor G3 chipset, which shows Geekbench 6 multi-core scores. I asked ChatGPT to convert this into a table, and it did so easily. This feature can be handy for converting graphical data into a more manageable format.

Calculate visual math problems

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Next, I presented it with a visual math puzzle involving fireworks and stars. Despite some color confusion, ChatGPT correctly identified the fireworks that hadn’t been launched.

Describe and analyze charts

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I then uploaded a US dollar to Euro currency conversion chart covering a period of one year. ChatGPT accurately described the chart and even provided some analysis of the value of the US dollar compared to the Euro. However, it’s important to note that ChatGPT should not be used for financial or medical advice.

Transcribe text in an image

Andy Walker / Android Authority

For those interested in family history research, ChatGPT can be a useful tool. I uploaded an image of a UK census document from 1851 and asked ChatGPT to transcribe it. Despite a minor error in transcribing a surname, it did a commendable job.

Interpret complex images created by AI

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I also tested it with an AI-generated image of a seascape with two moons. ChatGPT provided a detailed image description, including the smallest elements, demonstrating its ability to interpret and describe complex visuals.

Create lesson plans for teachers

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Finally, I gave it an image of an unbalanced binary tree and an AVL tree and asked it to create a lesson plan for a high school computer science class based on the image. It developed a comprehensive lesson plan, demonstrating its potential as an educational tool.

Read “hidden” messages

Andy Walker / Android Authority

I uploaded a seemingly blank yellow image with a hidden message in a fun final test. ChatGPT successfully read the hidden message written in a color that’s barely noticeable to the naked eye. This demonstrates ChatGPT-4 Vision’s ability to detect subtle color differences. In conclusion, ChatGPT-4 Vision is a powerful tool with many applications, from image analysis to educational planning. It’s an exciting development in the field of AI, and I look forward to seeing how it advances.

