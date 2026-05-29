ChatGPT is retiring this beloved legacy model in June

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR OpenAI is retiring its GPT-4.5 and OpenAI o3 models.

These models are currently only available to paid ChatGPT subscribers.

GPT-4.5 will be available through most of June; OpenAI o3 is shutting down in August.

OpenAI is retiring the last of its previous-gen ChatGPT models. GPT-4.5, the sole remaining GPT-4 model available to end users, is officially going away in about a month, at the end of June.

As spotted by TechRadar, OpenAI quietly announced that it’s begun sunsetting both the OpenAI o3 and GPT-4.5 in its latest ChatGPT release notes this week. GPT-4.5 will be retired next month; OpenAI o3 is sticking around until August.

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TechRadar AI editor Graham Barlow notes that the GPT-4 family of models, first available to users starting in 2023, were pivotal for consumer AI as a whole, calling them “the models that changed everything.” Barlow writes that while newer models may perform better on paper, the retirement of these outgoing models likely won’t go down easy for everyone. Some users feel older models are better for certain tasks than newer ones, and especially engaged ChatGPT fans have been known to form attachments to the “personalities” of particular models.

For people not on paid ChatGPT plans, nothing’s changing here; the free experience most users engage with is already powered by GPT-5.5 models, with the older models that are winding down only available for paid subscribers.

OpenAI o3 will be available for paid ChatGPT subscribers until August 26. GPT-4.5 is sticking around until June 27.

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