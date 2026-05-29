ChatGPT is working on a slew of new features for Android users

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR ChatGPT could soon add a new “Find in chat” feature to the Android app.

The app is also working on new organization options for the Library.

It could also clean up the chat interface and add new ways to attach images from the Library.

If you’ve had long conversations with ChatGPT, you’re probably well aware of how difficult it can be to go through the entire thread trying to find a particular bit of information. It seems ChatGPT is working on a feature to help you find things faster, as well as a couple of other new features.

While tinkering with the ChatGPT app on Android (v1.2026.146), we were able to manually enable a few interesting new features that are in the works.

First, there’s a new ‘Find in chat’ option within the three-dot menu. You can tap on it, type some text, and it will find said text within the chat. This can be very helpful for people who often have long chats with the AI and have to scroll for ages trying to find one particular piece of information.

It’s worth noting that it was always possible to find text within a chat thread on the web, thanks to the ever-useful Ctrl + F shortcut. However, things aren’t that easy on a smartphone without a dedicated feature like this.

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OpenAI is also working on changes to the app’s UI. The plus icon, which currently shows a long scrollable list of options like Deep Research, Thinking, Web Search, and Create Image, could become slightly more organized. We spotted a new ‘Plugins’ option that includes features like Deep Research, Thinking, and others.

Other changes we enabled include new List and Grid options, an option to select multiple files in the Library, as well as the ability to add files from the ChatGPT Library to other chats by using the “@” symbol. The latter could prove useful and will certainly be easier than going into the Library, finding the image, and then attaching it to a chat.

It’s unclear when these features will roll out to users, but I’m hoping they are added sooner rather than later. We will keep you updated on any future developments.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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