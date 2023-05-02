Does the Oura Ring support wireless charging? Here's what you should know.

The Oura Ring is an attractive, minimalist fitness tracker with many pros in our book, from its reliable health tracking to its ease of use. While the Oura Ring battery can last up to a week on a single charge, you’ll have to top it up eventually. But can you charge the Oura Ring using wireless charging? Find out everything you need to know below.

QUICK ANSWER The Oura Ring requires its proprietary charging dock and cannot charge via wireless charging. If you need an additional charger, you can purchase one through Oura. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Can you charge the Oura Ring without the official charger?

Can you buy a replacement Oura Ring charger?

Can you charge the Oura Ring without the official charger?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Like most smartwatches and fitness trackers, the Oura Ring ships with a proprietary charging kit which includes the charging dock and a USB-A to USB-C cable. A wall charger is not included, so you’ll need to source your own. As a result of this particular design, you cannot charge the Oura Ring without its dock, nor can you use a wireless charger to charge it, either.

More importantly, each Oura Ring size ring has a specific charging dock. This means you cannot use a size 13 Oura Ring charger to charge a size 8 ring — it simply won’t fit. Similarly, a size 8 charger may be too large for a size 13 ring.

Can you buy a replacement Oura Ring charger? Yes! If you require an additional charger for travel or lost your original charger, you can purchase a replacement from Oura. As mentioned, Oura’s charging docks are meant to fit specific ring sizes. If you own a size 8 Oura Ring, purchase a size 8 charger. Thankfully, there is no premium for larger chargers. All Oura Ring charging docks cost $59 at the company’s official store.

It’s worth noting that the Oura Ring Gen 3 can charge on a Gen 2 dock, but some functionality, like charging state LED notifications, won’t be available.

FAQs

How long does the Oura Ring take to charge? The Oura Ring can take up to 80 minutes to fully charge.

Can I use my phone charger to charge the Oura Ring? Yes, you can plug the Oura Ring’s charging dock into your phone’s wall charger.

Does the Oura Ring have wireless charging? No, the Oura Ring requires its charging dock to charge and cannot top up its battery through wireless charging.

