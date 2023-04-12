Can you charge an Apple Watch without a magnetic charger?

Dismal battery life is one of the most frequently lamented features of the Apple Watch. In the past, users found creative ways to try to keep their devices powered on. But can you really charge your Apple Watch without a magnetic charger? Find out how you can (and cannot) top up your go-to wearable.

Can you charge the Apple Watch without a magnetic charger?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

A magnetic charger is required to juice up your device, but fortunately, each unit ships with one in its box. Plug the cable into a USB power adapter or USB port. Alternatively, you can use a magnetic charging pad as well, which can be purchased separately.

Does the Apple Watch have a hidden port? You may have heard reports about a hidden port on older models of the Apple Watch. If you remove the strap from your Series 6, for example, you will see a port behind a small metal door. Supposedly, Apple used this for diagnostic purposes.

However, the hidden port is distinctly missing from Apple Watch Series 7 and newer devices. You won’t find it on the pricey Ultra either, so any hopes of charging this way are fruitless.

Can you use a third-party charger?

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

You can find plenty of third-party Apple Watch chargers from retailers such as Amazon, though Apple recommends using branded or approved devices for the best results. Some options, such as the Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 charging pad, can be found on sale right at the Apple Store. Review our list of the best Apple Watch chargers available for more great options.

FAQs

Can I charge my Apple Watch with a power bank? Yes. Some portable power banks are compatible with the wearable including those found on the company’s website.

How can I tell if my Apple Watch charger is working? Your device should emit an audible chime when it begins to charge. You will also see a charging symbol appear after a few moments. The symbol turns from red to green when it’s charging, or yellow if the device is in Low Power mode.

