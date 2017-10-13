It’s a mess, right? Some Android phones have the back button on the left, some on the right. Manufacturers just seem to be doing whatever the heck they want with these, so it’s nice to see some phones have the option to re-arrange them. Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 navigation buttons can be customized, so let’s get right down to business and show you exactly how this is done.

How to re-arrange navigation buttons

Open the Settings app. Select “Display”. Scroll down and select “Navigation bar”. Select “Button layout” and pick your favorite order.

Keep in mind there are some other cool things to look at in the navigation bar options. For starters, there is a button that can be double-tapped to show and hide the navigation bar. One can also pick the background color, modify home button functions and more.

That’s it! Now you are ready to keep the Back, Home and Recent buttons wherever you prefer them.