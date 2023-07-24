How to change your iCloud email and password

More likely than not, there will eventually come a time when you need to change the info used to log into your iCloud account. Doing so is extremely easy, and the security benefits make it worth it. Here’s how to reset your iCloud account email and password.

How to change your iCloud password on an iPhone or iPad To change your iCloud password on an iOS device, go to your Apple ID in Settings, and tap Password and Security.

Tap Change Password. You should be asked to sign in with your current password.

Now enter your new password twice and save.

How to change your iCloud email address on an iPhone or iPad To change your iCloud email address on an iOS device, go to Settings > Apple ID and tap Name, Phone Numbers, Email.

On the next screen, tap Edit.

A red circle will appear to the left of the email address. Tap this to remove it. If there’s no other address available, you’ll be prompted to enter a new one. The new address should receive a verification link, which you’ll then have to click or tap to confirm changes.

How to change your iCloud password on a Mac To change your iCloud password on a Mac, go to the Apple menu in the top left-hand corner and select System Settings (or System Preferences). Next, click Apple ID.

Click Password and Security.

On the next screen, click Change Password. You’ll be asked to enter your current password first, and then you can enter the new one.

How to change your iCloud email address on a Mac Bizarrely, you can’t change your iCloud email address directly in System Settings, despite there being a “Name, Phone, Email” section above Password and Security. Instead, you have to open a web browser and go to appleid.apple.com.

Click Sign In and log in with your current details. Then under Sign-In and Security, click on Apple ID.

Enter your new email address and click on the verification link sent to the address by Apple.

FAQs

Why can't I change my iCloud email address? If your primary iCloud email address is an iCloud email account, you’ll have to add a secondary non-iCloud address first. When the secondary account is verified, make it the primary. You should then be able to remove the iCloud email account.

When I reset my iCloud email and password, does it log me out on my other Apple devices? It’s possible, but generally, everything automatically updates in the background without logging you out first.

