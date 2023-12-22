Having to navigate Google in a non-native language can be a pain. Whether you want to search Google in Spanish, French, or any other tongue, changing the search language is easy on both mobile devices and desktop browsers.

How to change the Google search language on Android The layout of this varies with the phone you use. Ultimately, all you need to do is navigate to the Language settings inside your Google app, following which the instructions are the same. Open the Google app on your Android phone or tablet.

Tap on your profile picture.

Click on Language.

Click on Add Language .

. Select your desired language from the drop-down list.

How to change the Google search language on an iPhone or iPad You can change your language settings from your phone settings, but this will affect all the apps and websites on your phone. Go to Settings on your iPhone or iPad.

on your iPhone or iPad. Tap General .

. Tap Language & Region .

. Under Preferred Languages , tap Add Language .

, tap . Select the language you want from the list.

Drag your preferred language to the top of the list by holding and dragging the three lines beside each language. Apps look at the language at the top of your list to decide which one they display to you.

You can also change your Google language settings from the Google app on your phone. Open your Google app and tap on your Profile . You’ll find this in the top-right corner of your screen.

. You’ll find this in the top-right corner of your screen. Click on Settings .

. Click on General .

. Click on Search Settings .

. Click on Results language filter .

. A list of languages will pop up. Select the one you want.

Click Confirm.

How to change the Google search language on your desktop browser Open Chrome or another desktop browser.

Click the three vertical dots in the top right to open settings.

Under Languages , click Add languages .

, click . Check the box next to your desired language and click Add . Move this language to the top.

. Move this language to the top. Scroll down to the Google Translate section. Turn the toggle on for Use Google Translate .

section. Turn the toggle on for . Click on the dropbox next to Translate into this language .

. Choose the language you want.

And that’s it! Google search will now display in the language you selected on your chosen device. If you ever want to revert to your system’s default language, just follow the same steps and choose that language instead.

Comments