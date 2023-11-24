Apple’s system will automatically name your Apple Watch something along the lines of “Edgar’s Apple Watch.” This is simple and often good enough, but it’s also a bit boring. We know many of you would prefer another name. This is especially the case if you have multiple watches, or if people in your family have Apple Watches. Maybe you just want to get more creative and personal with your wearable’s name! Whatever the case, today we’ll show you how to change your Apple Watch name.

QUICK ANSWER To change your Apple Watch name, you need to do so from your paired iPhone. Launch the Apple Watch app and go to My Watch > General > About. Tap on Name, rename it to whatever you want, and hit Done.

How to rename your Apple Watch The process to change your Apple Watch name is rather simple. The only tricky part is that you can’t do this from the Apple Watch, itself. You’ll need to rename your Apple Watch using the iPhone paired with it. Let’s go over the steps together. On your iPhone, launch the Apple Watch app. Go into the My Watch tab. Select General. Tap on About. On top, select Name. Change your Apple Watch name. When ready, hit Done.

Your Apple Watch can do much more than you think.

FAQs

Can I change my Apple Watch name without an iPhone? No. You will need the paired iPhone to change your Apple Watch name.

Can I use an Apple Watch if I don't have an iPhone? You will need an iPhone to set up an Apple Watch. After that, you could get away with using an Apple Watch without an iPhone, but the experience will be very limited. We would not recommend buying an Apple Watch if you don’t use an iPhone.

What is the maximum character limit for an Apple Watch name? The Apple Watch name can be up to 250 characters long. That is a very generous character limit.

Will Siri recognize my new Apple Watch name if I change it? Yes. Siri, along with most other Apple services will recognize the new Apple Watch name, if you change it. Find My will also recognize its new name.

How many times can I change my Apple Watch name? There is no limit to the times you can change your Apple Watch name.

