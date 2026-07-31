Casio just turned its wild Ring Watch into an actual smart ring with health tracking

TL;DR Casio has just launched its first smart Ring Watch, known as the CRW-H001, featuring a small LCD panel and health/fitness tracking.

The wearable can track a wide range of workouts and monitor heart rate, body temperature, and blood oxygen levels, among other features.

Casio is currently selling the CRW-H001 Ring Watch only in China, with no word yet on a global launch.

Casio introduced the bizarre-looking Ring Watch in late 2024, mirroring the design of a classic Casio wristwatch, but designed to be worn on your finger. The manufacturer is now taking this concept one step further with its new offering, featuring a similar retro timepiece design, but with all the attributes you’d expect from a modern-day smart ring.

The Japanese watchmaker has released the CRW-H001, which doesn’t look too dissimilar to the old Ring Watch. It even features a similar LCD panel that can show the time and set a stopwatch or alarms for you. However, as the Chinese product page reveals, this smart ring can do a lot more, including monitoring the wearer’s heart rate, blood oxygen level, and body temperature (via Gizmodo).

Additionally, the CRW-H001 can reportedly track your workouts, including running, cycling, and walking, while also offering sleep recovery and training analysis. As with Oura smart rings, wearers will also be able to log their calorie consumption using the device.

Casio has also included a vibration motor for notifications or alarms. That plus the inclusion of all those health sensors means the CRW-H001 now weighs around 19 grams, compared to the previous Casio Ring Watch’s 16 grams. There’s a rechargeable battery onboard this device, which the company says can run for six days — or 25 days when on standby. However, it may need to be replaced after two years, according to Casio.

The watchmaker offers the ring in small, medium, and large sizes. By comparison, the first-gen Ring Watch shipped in a single size option, with the company offering size-adjusting spacers to ensure a decent fit for smaller fingers.

So far, we’ve only seen this smart ring available for sale in China, with no word yet on whether the company intends to bring it elsewhere. However, given that Casio released its first Ring Watch model in other markets after being exclusively available in Japan, we’re keeping our hopes up.

The CRW-H001 retails for CNY 1,990 (~$295) in China, making it significantly cheaper than the recently released Oura Ring 5, which starts at $399. While so many other smart rings looking so similar, it’s good to see Casio try something different, even if it may not appeal to everyone.

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