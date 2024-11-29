The cool Casio Ring Watch is coming to the US very soon

TL;DR Casio has listed the Casio Ring Watch in the US.

This is basically a Casio watch in the form of a ring.

Expect to pay $120 for the device when it launches in the US next month.

Smart rings like the Samsung Galaxy Ring have grown in popularity recently, but what if you want something a little more retro? The Casio Ring Watch might be for you, and it’s coming to the US soon.

Casio recently revealed the Casio Ring Watch and a new listing (h/t: The Verge) has confirmed a US launch next month. The product, which was made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Casio watches, is listed at $120.

As the name implies, the Ring Watch is effectively a Casio watch in ring form. Expect a metal finish and water-resistant design, along with an LCD to show the time. Other notable features include stopwatch functionality, flashing alarms, and the ability to display the date.

Casio also claims a two-year battery life, using an SR621SW button battery. And unlike conventional smart rings, this battery is replaceable. Either way, this ring watch doesn’t have any health or tracking features, but it’s worth a look if you’re a Casio fan or want a retro-inspired gadget.

