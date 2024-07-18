Caseology Nano Pop for Google Pixel 8a review: Should you buy it?

Caseology Nano Pop for Google Pixel 8a The Caseology Nano Pop is a sleek and minimal Pixel 8a case with just enough drop protection and a surprisingly low price.

The Caseology Nano Pop is a simple, stylish, and affordable case that is a great alternative to the official Google Pixel 8a case. While it has a few minor drawbacks, there are several reasons to consider it.

This relatively thin case is easy to slip onto your phone. Visually, the Caseology Nano Pop may not be overly elaborate, but it does feature some noteworthy details. The most prominent is the camera bar, which adds the two-tone “pop” effect for which the case is named. Unfortunately, the two colorways available for the Pixel 8a — Black Sesame and Blueberry Navy — are more subdued than some of the flagship Pixel 8 series options. It would have been nice to see the newer Magenta Lychee colorway for the Pixel 8a, but as it stands, your choices are somewhat limited.

The Nano Pop is a fantastic choice if you prefer a streamlined look.

Although it’s not immediately apparent, the camera bar is made from a harder polycarbonate material, while the rest of the case is TPU. This combination ensures that your phone is protected from everyday drops and scratches.

However, I have a minor issue with Caseology’s marketing of the Nano Pop. It’s often described as having a silicone feel, but as far as I can tell, there isn’t any silicone in the case. The back is a soft TPU that doesn’t quite feel like silicone to me, although it is still soft and comfortable to hold. The case also features a microgrip material on the bottom half of the sides, which significantly enhances grip. I appreciate that this material is only on the bottom, as it could be too rough on your fingertips with extensive use throughout the day.

The buttons are tactile and responsive, and there’s a spot on the right-hand side to attach a wrist strap. However, there aren’t holes on the other side for a wrist or lanyard strap.

The case fits snugly, so I never felt it was in danger of slipping off. The raised lip is just high enough to protect your screen without making swipe gestures difficult. The thicker bezels of the Pixel 8a also help in this regard.

The Caseology Nano Pop is half the price of the official Google case. While the color options aren’t as varied, I believe it’s a more complete product. The Nano Pop is a fantastic choice if you prefer a streamlined look.

What are the best Caseology Nano Pop for Google Pixel 8a review alternatives?

If the Caseology Nano Pop isn’t the right case for you, here are a few other Pixel 8a cases that are worth considering: Ringke Onyx ($14.99 at Amazon): The Ringke Onyx is a thin and light TPU case that is highly affordable and offers limited protection for those who prefer slimmer designs.

The Ringke Onyx is a thin and light TPU case that is highly affordable and offers limited protection for those who prefer slimmer designs. Cyrill Ultracolor ($16.99 at Amazon): As its name suggests, the Ultracolor offers an array of gorgeous, natural colorways. It also packs decent drop protection.

As its name suggests, the Ultracolor offers an array of gorgeous, natural colorways. It also packs decent drop protection. Mous Super Thin ($44.99 at Amazon): The Mous is among the pricier Pixel 8a cases we’d recommend. It feels great in the hand and offers MagSafe support.

