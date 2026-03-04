Now's your chance to try Google's Canvas in AI Mode, with document drafting and tool creation

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has expanded Canvas in AI Mode to support document drafting and interactive tool creation directly inside Search.

The feature was previously limited to a Search Labs experiment but is now available to all US users in English.

Canvas can generate working prototypes from prompts, which you can refine or edit through a code view.

Ever since ChatGPT and the other chatbots arrived on the scene, Google has been keeping up by steadily evolving its AI-powered search experience beyond simple answers. The latest update gives it another new trick — Canvas in AI Mode can now generate documents and even simple interactive tools directly from a prompt inside Search.

According to a post on the Google Blog, the company says Canvas in AI Mode is now available to all US users in English. The feature was previously limited to a Search Labs experiment, but it’s now rolling out more broadly along with its enhanced capabilities.

Google first introduced the workspace in Gemini before bringing it to AI Mode in Search last year, where it was mainly used to refine results for things like studying or planning trips. With the latest update, Canvas can now handle creative writing tasks and coding projects, letting you draft documents or generate custom tools right within the AI-powered search interface.

To use it, you select the Canvas option from the tool menu (the + icon) in AI Mode and describe what you want to create. Google then generates a working prototype in a side panel that pulls information from the web and Google’s Knowledge Graph.

From there, you can test the functionality, refine the results with follow-up prompts, or switch to a code view to see and edit the underlying code. One example Google highlighted from early testers involved building a dashboard to track academic scholarships. The blog entry has a GIF showing that example being built, and it all underlines how little you need to stray from a quick search to vibe-coding a basic app in 2026.

