How to cancel your Paramount Plus subscription

Paramount Plus (formerly CBS All Access) is slowly becoming a major streaming service and a popular alternative to Netflix, with new exclusive shows and movies being added regularly. However, due to financial issues or for some other reason, you may want to cancel Paramount Plus, at least temporarily.

If you have had enough of the service, we will show you how to cancel Paramount Plus. This could save you at least $4.99 a month, or even more if you signed up for the no-ads plan.

Cancel Paramount Plus via the official website

If you signed up for the service via its official website, here’s how to cancel your subscription: Go to the Paramount Plus website and use your credentials to sign in to your account.

Look for the Account tab, located at the top right corner of the site.

tab, located at the top right corner of the site. Select Account .

. Scroll down to the Subscription & Billing section.

section. Click the Cancel Subscription button at the end.

button at the end. Select your reason for canceling.

Hit the Complete Cancellation button. If you click on the Cancel Subscription button, you might get an offer to extend your Paramount Plus subscription with a free month. If you want to take advantage of that offer, click it. Otherwise, click Continue Cancellation.

Cancel via the Android app or Android TV

If you subscribed to Paramount Plus via its Android app or Android TV, here’s how to cancel that subscription: Open the Paramount Plus Play Store app on your device.

Tap or click your account in the top right corner.

Tap or click the Payments & Subscriptions section.

section. Select Subscriptions , then Paramount Plus .

, then . Select Cancel Subscription and follow the instructions. You can also call Google at (855) 836-3987 to cancel Paramount Plus.

Cancel via iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV

Apple

If you own an iPhone or iPad, and subscribed to Paramount Plus from those devices, here’s how to cancel the service: Open the Settings app and tap your name.

app and tap your name. Tap Subscriptions . If you don’t see that, tap iTunes & App Store . Then tap your Apple ID, tap View Apple ID , sign in, scroll down and tap Subscriptions .

. If you don’t see that, tap . Then tap your Apple ID, tap , sign in, scroll down and tap . Tap Paramount Plus .

. Finally, tap Cancel Subscription. If you own an Apple TV set-top box and have subscribed to Paramount Plus from that device, here’s how to cancel the service: Open the Settings app.

app. Click Users & Accounts , then select your account.

, then select your account. Click Subscriptions, then Paramount Plus.

then Click Cancel Subscription.

Other methods

If you signed up for Paramount Plus via Amazon Prime Video channels, Roku Channels, or Apple TV channels, you must go through their websites or apps to cancel subscriptions to the service. Unfortunately, exact methods for cancellation will differ, so it’s best to reach out to the provider you used to sign up to figure out the exact steps required to cancel.

FAQs

After I cancel, can I resubscribe to Paramount Plus? Yes, you can, but you will have to go through the same billing procedure that you did the first time.

If I cancel and resubscribe, can I get a new free trial? Not immediately. You will most likely have to wait at least 12 months after canceling Paramount Plus to re-sign up and get a new free trial.

Can I cancel service on my Xbox? If you’ve been using your Xbox to stream Paramount Plus, you’ll have to cancel via a desktop or mobile web browser.

