When you start subscribing to a service, it’s easy to take premium features for granted. When you cancel Discord Nitro, you lose things like your profile banner, animated icons, and the ability to use all types of emojis. That said, Discord is very much usable for free. So, what do you do when you want to cancel Discord Nitro (or Nitro Basic, for that matter)?

QUICK ANSWER To cancel Discord Nitro: In the desktop app, go to User Settings (the gear icon), then Subscriptions. Select Cancel. KEY SECTIONS How to cancel Discord Nitro on your computer

Can you cancel Discord Nitro on the mobile app?

How to cancel Discord Nitro Before canceling Discord Nitro, you’re going to want to know what you’ll be missing out on.

Nitro Basic is much more limited, simply granting custom emojis and allowing uploads up to 50MB. It’s cheaper, but clearly designed to nudge you into a full Nitro plan.

If you’re sure you want to cancel either Nitro subscription, here’s how to do so on both desktop and mobile.

Desktop Click User Settings (the gear icon).

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Subscriptions in the lefthand menu.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Discord Nitro banner, click Cancel.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Scroll down to the bottom and click Continue.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Confirm to cancel Discord Nitro.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Android and iOS

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

You used to be able to cancel your Nitro subscription in the Android mobile app, at least. As things stand, if you’re an Android or iPhone/iPad user, you’ll have to switch to the desktop app or the web to cancel.

FAQs

What happens if I cancel Discord Nitro? You’ll lose all of the perks of the subscription at the end of your current billing cycle. They’ll continue working until then. When your subscription ends, you won’t be billed.

Can you get Discord Nitro for free? Generally no, but Discord sometimes pairs with companies like Epic Games to offer small bonuses. These are promotional and sporadic, meaning they’re unpredictable and aren’t always available.

Is Discord Nitro worth it? The top tier of Nitro includes things like animated avatars, custom profile banners, custom Discord Tags, custom emojis, custom sounds, custom stickers, two free Boosts, higher screen share quality, larger upload sizes, and animated reactions. If you spend many hours socializing in Discord, it might be worth it, all the more so if you’re into streaming. If Discord is just a practical communications tool though, you can safely spend your money elsewhere. We’d recommend against Nitro Basic, since custom emojis and 50MB uploads aren’t worth paying for.

Does removing Nitro remove my account? No. If you want to leave Discord entirely, you must delete your account separately. Be sure to cancel your Nitro plan first, of course.

Comments