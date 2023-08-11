Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to cancel Discord Nitro
When you start subscribing to a service, it’s easy to take premium features for granted. When you cancel Discord Nitro, you lose things like your profile banner, animated icons, and the ability to use all types of emojis. That said, Discord is very much usable for free. So, what do you do when you want to cancel Discord Nitro (or Nitro Basic, for that matter)?
QUICK ANSWER
To cancel Discord Nitro:
- In the desktop app, go to User Settings (the gear icon), then Subscriptions. Select Cancel.
KEY SECTIONS
Before canceling Discord Nitro, you’re going to want to know what you’ll be missing out on.
The top Nitro tier grants users access to things like animated avatars, custom profile banners, custom Discord Tags, custom emojis, custom sounds, custom stickers, two free Boosts, higher screen share quality, larger upload sizes, and animated reactions.
Nitro Basic is much more limited, simply granting custom emojis and allowing uploads up to 50MB. It’s cheaper, but clearly designed to nudge you into a full Nitro plan.
If you’re sure you want to cancel either Nitro subscription, here’s how to do so on both desktop and mobile.
Desktop
Click User Settings (the gear icon).
Click Subscriptions in the lefthand menu.
In the Discord Nitro banner, click Cancel.
Scroll down to the bottom and click Continue.
Click Confirm to cancel Discord Nitro.
Android and iOS
You used to be able to cancel your Nitro subscription in the Android mobile app, at least. As things stand, if you’re an Android or iPhone/iPad user, you’ll have to switch to the desktop app or the web to cancel.
FAQs
You’ll lose all of the perks of the subscription at the end of your current billing cycle. They’ll continue working until then. When your subscription ends, you won’t be billed.
Generally no, but Discord sometimes pairs with companies like Epic Games to offer small bonuses. These are promotional and sporadic, meaning they’re unpredictable and aren’t always available.
The top tier of Nitro includes things like animated avatars, custom profile banners, custom Discord Tags, custom emojis, custom sounds, custom stickers, two free Boosts, higher screen share quality, larger upload sizes, and animated reactions.
If you spend many hours socializing in Discord, it might be worth it, all the more so if you’re into streaming. If Discord is just a practical communications tool though, you can safely spend your money elsewhere. We’d recommend against Nitro Basic, since custom emojis and 50MB uploads aren’t worth paying for.
No. If you want to leave Discord entirely, you must delete your account separately. Be sure to cancel your Nitro plan first, of course.