What is Discord Nitro, and should you get it?

It seems like just about everything has a subscription option these days, and if you’re here, it’s because you noticed that Discord does too. So what is Discord Nitro? What upgrades do you get to the online chat platform if you sign up for a Nitro plan? And more importantly — is it worth your hard-earned cash?

What is Discord Nitro?

Discord Nitro is an optional subscription upgrade, meant to allow more personalization of Discord and expand key features. There are two tiers, Nitro and Nitro Basic. Both are available in a number of regions, including the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Japan, continental Europe, and elsewhere.

Here’s how much subscriptions cost in the US: Nitro: $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year

$9.99 per month or $99.99 per year Nitro Basic: $2.99 per month or $29.99 per year Just to emphasize the point, you don’t need a Nitro subscription to use Discord. You can join Discord servers for free, and all of its most popular features will work without spending a dime. You can even create a server under the same terms.

What do you get with Discord Nitro?

Discord

There’s a shared theme between Nitro plans, but as you’ll notice, the vast majority of perks are reserved for a full-price subscription.

Nitro Custom/animated emoji from any servers you belong to

Custom stickers from an servers you belong to

Custom soundboards from any server you’re in (where you’re allowed to use them)

Color themes for the Discord app

Super Reactions (5 per week)

Large file sharing sizes, up to 500MB per file

HD video streaming quality (up to 4K and 60fps)

2 free Server Boosts, plus a 30% discount when buying more Boosts

An enhanced profile including a theme, banner image, and animated avatar

Custom profile details for each server

Custom video backgrounds

Longer message limits, up to 4,000 characters

A higher cap for joinable servers, up to 200

Nitro Basic Custom/animated emoji from any servers you belong to

Custom stickers from an servers you belong to

Super Reactions (2 per week)

Large file sharing sizes, up to 50MB per file

Custom video backgrounds

Is Discord Nitro worth it? For the average Discord user, probably not. Text and voice chat works just fine without Nitro, and most people don’t need HD video streaming or larger file uploads, much less cosmetic perks or the ability to join up to 200 servers. Many people stick to a handful servers, or even just one, since the original point of Discord was letting friends chat and coordinate for gaming. Even if you’re not a gamer you may be on the service to talk about a single topic, whether it’s something like e-bikes, school, politics, or existentialism.

That said, if you spend many hours in Discord every month, it starts to make sense. It’s going to make the experience feel a lot more personal, and in some cases more useful, especially if you exchange filez (with a Z) or use it in a professional capacity. Some podcasts for instance will offer Discord server access to Patreon supporters only — if you’re a host, it’s better to stand out from your guests, and they’ll appreciate HD video when comes into play.

Nitro Basic may actually be the toughest sell. Yes, it’s a lot cheaper than the standard Nitro plan, but it’s purely cosmetic apart from its 50MB file sharing limit, and even that’s not especially generous. It might be most appealing to teenagers, who tend to be more concerned about social status — and $29.99 per year is a lot easier to stomach for them or their parents.

FAQs

When did Discord Nitro come out? The original version of Discord Nitro dates back to 2016.

Can you buy Discord Nitro with a gift card? Yes, although gift cards are sometimes hard to track down. At the moment you can buy 1-month, 3-month, 6-month, and 12-month cards on Amazon.

Can you cancel Discord Nitro at any time? Yes. You’ll continue to have Nitro until the end of your current billing period, whether that’s a month or a year.

Can you get Discord Nitro for free? Not as a rule, but Discord has partnerships that sometimes include free access, if usually just for a short period of time. YouTube is currently offering 3 free months of Nitro to people who subscribe to YouTube Premium. That offer expires December 31, 2023, and will switch to a paid Nitro subscription if you don’t cancel before your free time is over.

Comments