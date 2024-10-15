Apple and Samsung are neck-and-neck, and Xiaomi isn't far behind

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung and Apple enjoyed were neck-and-neck at the top of the global smartphone market in Q3 2024.

The two brands both grabbed 18% of the market, while Xiaomi was in third place.

Apple traditionally leads in the following quarter as the full impact of a new iPhone release is felt.

Samsung and Apple both enjoyed major launches in the past quarter, with new foldable phones and the iPhone 16 series, respectively. Now, a tracking firm has revealed that the two brands are neck-and-neck when it comes to market share.

Canalys reports that Apple and Samsung both achieved 18% market share in Q3 2024, although the firm gave the lead to Samsung. Xiaomi was a comfortable third place with 14% of the market. OPPO (9%) and vivo (9%) rounded out the top five.

“Apple achieved its highest third-quarter volume to date and has never been closer to leading the global smartphone market in a Q3 than now,” Canalys analyst Runar Bjørhovde was quoted as saying.

The iPhone 16 series had a limited impact on the quarter as it was only available for three days in Q3. Instead, Bjørhovde cited sales of the iPhone 15 series and earlier models as the biggest reasons for Apple’s success in the quarter.

Nevertheless, we’re expecting Apple to steal the crown from Samsung in Q4 as the full impact of the iPhone 16 series launch is felt. But we’re also keen to see Xiaomi’s performance in Q4 as it recently launched the Redmi Note 14 series in China and is expected to launch the Xiaomi 15 series in its home market too.

