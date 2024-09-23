Even mid-range phones are getting Gorilla Glass Victus 2, IP69 ratings

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Note 14 Pro series will be equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an IP69 rating.

That means it’ll have protection on par with and even exceeding some high-end smartphones.

Flagship Android phones tend to get the best protective glass solutions and IP ratings, but it looks like Xiaomi is preparing to bring top-notch protection to its upcoming Redmi Note 14 series.

Redmi confirmed on Weibo that the Redmi Note 14 Pro series will be equipped with Gorilla Glass Victus 2. This is a step up from Gorilla Glass Victus on the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. Victus 2 is specifically designed to withstand drops of up to a meter onto concrete. This protective glass is also rated to survive drops of up to two meters onto asphalt, in line with the original Victus protection.

Redmi also said that an IP69 rating is coming to the series. This rating means a device can handle hot water and high-pressure water jets, in addition to the IP68 rating’s water immersion. We’re guessing the IP69 rating will be available on the Note 14 Pro Plus at the very least. After all, the current Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus offers an IP68 rating while the Note 13 Pro only offers an IP54 rating.

The Redmi Note 14 series wouldn’t be the first mid-range Android phone to offer an IP69 rating, though. Aside from rugged phones, the OPPO F27 Pro Plus 5G offers this rating in markets like India. Nevertheless, we’re still glad to see this rating on such a popular phone line.

Xiaomi will launch the Redmi Note 14 series in China on September 26, giving us just a few days to wait until all is revealed. The company usually launches global variants of the Redmi Note series a few months after the Chinese release, so don’t expect the phones in your market just yet.

It’s also worth noting that the Chinese Redmi Note phones aren’t always the same as the global variants. So there’s a chance that the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus and other phones in the series lack an IP69 rating and/or other features when they launch outside China. But the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus is the same phone in China and global markets, so we’re hopeful for the Note 14 Pro Plus.

