The great Camera Assistant app is now available for Galaxy A phones

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has brought its Camera Assistant app to the Galaxy A53 and A54.

The app allows you to make a variety of additional tweaks to the Samsung camera app.

Samsung launched the Camera Assistant app last year as part of its Good Lock suite of modules. The app was only available for flagship Galaxy phones, but that’s just changed.

Camera Assistant is now available for the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A54, Sam Lover reports. The newly added support comes via version 2.0.01.0 of the app.

In any event, Camera Assistant allows you to make a host of tweaks to the Samsung camera app. These tweaks include toggles for automatic lens switching, prioritizing speed over focusing, and automatic HDR.

You can also enable softer pictures, a 2x zoom shortcut in the Samsung camera app, and a Quick Tap Shutter option (taking a photo as soon as you touch the shutter rather than when you release it).

Needless to say, smartphone photography enthusiasts who own the Galaxy A53 or A54 should give Camera Assistant a download via the button below. Do note that your mid-range phone needs to be running the One UI 6 update.

