We asked, you told us: You're on the wall about buying a Pixel Fold

Google

Google finally launched the Pixel Fold this month, and it looks like a pretty polished foldable phone. Between the free-stop hinge, IPX8 rating, respectable internals, and flexible camera system, there’s a lot to like here.

But are you actually planning to buy Google’s first foldable? That’s what we wanted to know, posting a poll inside a news article last week.

Do you plan to buy the Pixel Fold? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Almost 1,100 votes were cast in this poll, and we got a variety of answers here. The most popular choice was “No, I don’t plan to buy it,” accounting for ~38% of the vote.

We can understand why some of you might not be on board with the Pixel Fold. The $1,800 price tag matches the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but you’re getting a less capable Tensor chipset, and three Android version updates versus four OS updates for Samsung’s foldables. Google’s foldable also doesn’t offer stylus support compared to the Z Fold 3 and 4.

It looks like just over half of all polled readers are thinking about buying the Pixel Fold at the very least.

The second most popular option in this poll was “Yes, I’ve already pre-ordered mine,” with ~24% of the vote. We can see why some respondents chose this option, as the Pixel Fold still brings a cleaner, lighter Android experience, better camera zoom on paper, and a host of Pixel software features. Toss in that IPX8 rating and free-stop hinge, and you’ve got one of the more versatile non-Samsung foldables out there.

Rounding out the top three was “Maybe, I’m thinking about it,” which accrued ~23% of the vote. Otherwise, 9.65% of respondents chose “Yes, but I haven’t pre-ordered yet,” while 5.29% of polled readers said they aren’t buying the foldable because it isn’t available in their market.

In any event, the final results show that just over 55% of respondents are at least thinking about buying a Pixel Fold. But the results of our previous polls suggest that pricing is a stumbling block for many consumers.

Comments