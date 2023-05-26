The top Pixel Fold model is sold out in the US

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

TL;DR The 512GB Pixel Fold is no longer available to pre-order on Google’s storefront.

Google notes that this variant is out of stock for now, suggesting higher-than-expected demand.

The Pixel Fold was unveiled earlier this month at Google I/O, and the company’s first foldable phone looks like an intriguing rival to the Galaxy Z Fold series. Now, it looks like the top-tier variant might be tough to come by in the US.

The Pixel Fold pre-order page on the US Google Store lists the $1,919 512GB variant as out-of-stock (h/t: Android Headlines), only allowing you to choose the $1,799 256GB base model. Google does, however, give you the option of joining a waitlist for the 512GB variant.

It’s also worth noting that the 512GB Pixel Fold appears to be available on Amazon’s website, although the retailer lists a much later June 20 pre-order date. So you’re probably better off joining Google’s waitlist.

Do you plan to buy the Pixel Fold? 92 votes Yes, I already pre-ordered mine 18 % Yes, but I haven't pre-ordered yet 8 % Maybe, I'm thinking about it 16 % No, because it's not available here 11 % No, I don't plan to buy it 47 %

We’re not sure how many 512GB models Google is offering on its website compared to the 256GB option. We’re guessing that 256GB variants would account for the majority of the total devices. So it’s theoretically possible that far fewer 512GB models were available, to begin with. Then again, this would be very encouraging news for Google if the company actually had plenty of 512GB units on offer.

No matter which model you choose, you’re getting a thinner, stubbier foldable than Samsung’s Fold line. The Pixel Fold also brings a Tensor G2 processor, IPX8 rating for water resistance, and an impressive triple rear camera system (at least for foldables).

Comments