Moto fans, you can finally get your hands on the Moto X4. Up until now, you either had to use Project Fi or deal with ads on your lock screen to enjoy Moto’s newest device in the X lineup. The phone was released in September (after a short delay) as a Project Fi device and hit Amazon as a Prime Exclusive phone earlier this month. Luckily, Motorola is releasing a third version of the device that doesn’t have any barrier of entry.
The new variant of the Moto X4 skips the Android One software experience for Motorola’s software. That means you’ll probably see slightly slower updates. Additionally, this version comes with Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant, although you can still use Google Assistant if you like.
The Moto X4 will run you $399 and is available at a variety of retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Newegg. The $50 Best Buy gift card promotion we told you about last week is still running too.