Moto fans, you can finally get your hands on the Moto X4. Up until now, you either had to use Project Fi or deal with ads on your lock screen to enjoy Moto’s newest device in the X lineup. The phone was released in September (after a short delay) as a Project Fi device and hit Amazon as a Prime Exclusive phone earlier this month. Luckily, Motorola is releasing a third version of the device that doesn’t have any barrier of entry.

The new variant of the Moto X4 skips the Android One software experience for Motorola’s software. That means you’ll probably see slightly slower updates. Additionally, this version comes with Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant, although you can still use Google Assistant if you like.

Unlike the software, the hardware on the devices is identical. You’ll get a 5.2-inch 1080p IPS LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. It also comes with a microSD card slot, an IP68 rating, 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 7.1.1 out of the box. The dual-camera setup features a 12 MP + 8MP package on the rear of the device with a dual tone dual-LED flash. The front-facing camera is a 16 MP shooter with an LED flash of its own.

The Moto X4 will run you $399 and is available at a variety of retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Newegg. The $50 Best Buy gift card promotion we told you about last week is still running too.