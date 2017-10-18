The Moto X4, Motorola’s latest mid-range phone with some neat audio tricks up its sleeve, is getting even cheaper. Amazon has just announced that the Moto X4 is joining the Amazon Prime Exclusive family.

Starting today, October 18 at 10:00 pm PT, Amazon Prime members will be able to pre-order the Moto X4 with lock screen ads for only $329.99 (normally $399.99). That’s a pretty great price for a phone that recently received one of our Best of IFA 2017 awards. The phone will be available in Super Black or Sterling Blue color options and will ship on October 26, 2017.

We’ve talked about the benefits of Prime Exclusive phones in detail, but here’s what you need to know in case you’re unfamiliar. Amazon sells unlocked Android phones at pretty big discounts, though all of them come with personalized lock screen advertisements and promotions. Though, you do have the option to buy out of the ads if they’re getting in your way too often.

Amazon ads not your cup of tea? Motorola has just announced that the unlocked Moto X4 will go up for pre-order tomorrow, October 19 for $399.99 at Motorola.com, Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, Jet.com, and Fry’s.

As a refresher, the Moto X4 sports a 5.2-inch 1080p LCD display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, and a 3,000 mAh battery. It also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a 12 and 8 MP dual rear-facing camera setup, as well as a crazy new Wireless Sound System feature that lets you play music simultaneously on up to four Bluetooth-powered devices. It also comes with Amazon Alexa on board. To learn more about the Moto X4, head here.