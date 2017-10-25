The Moto X4 might be slated to launch tomorrow, but there is still time to pre-order Motorola‘s newest entry in its X series of smartphones. If you do so through Best Buy, the good news is that you will get a $50 gift card from the retailer with your pre-order.

As a quick recap, the Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch 1080p display, a 12 MP and 8 MP dual-camera setup, and a 16 MP selfie camera. Under the hood, we find Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset paired with either 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage or 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. Protecting the innards is the Moto X4’s IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, a first for a modern Motorola smartphone, with the phone running Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Going back to the deal, keep in mind that the Moto X4 available through Best Buy is not the Android One version – that version is available for purchase through Google’s Project Fi. As such, updates will likely not arrive as quickly as they will for the Android One version, but you still get Motorola’s full suite of software tweaks and gestures in return.

Finally, the $50 gift card can only be used for purchases through Best Buy, but at least it’s enough to pick up a few accessories along the way.

If you’re set on placing a pre-order for the Moto X4 through Best Buy, you can do so at the link below.