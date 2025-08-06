Want a four-channel dashcam for less than $200? I recommend this one

Botslab G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam The BOTSLAB G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam is a reliable four-channel dashcam for your road trips and commutes. It has a crisp 3K front cam, separate shooters for the driver and passenger, and a rear cam. It has some quirks, but for the price, it is a good option for capturing evidence and fun clips on the road.

Dashcams are the type of products you hope you will never need, but they can be lifesavers when they do their job. It’s a solid investment if you want something that can provide solid evidence in the case of an accident, or keep eyes on your vehicle when parked. I mean, it can even be fun to get clips of a fun drive!

I’ve been looking to get a new, top-end dashcam for some time, so I was pretty excited to check out the BOTSLAB G980H Multi-Channel dashcam. We already tested the dual-camera version, and it impressed us. After a quick unboxing, the four-camera version looked even more fancy. Now, after a week of use, I am ready to tell you if it’s staying in my vehicle or if another one deserves the spot.

Be patient with the installation

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If I’m going to be honest, I am not the handiest car owner. I know how to put air in my tires and how to put gas in the tank, but ask me to do anything else, and I’ll be kind of stuck. Maybe you can identify with me, or maybe you are the handy type. Regardless, I decided to go out and install this camera myself to find out how user-friendly the process is.

Luckily, BOTSLAB offers a good set of instructions to help you through the process. The included documents give you a good idea of how to install it, and the manufacturer offers its own video guides online, which come in handy. After studying the process a bit, I went out there and took it upon myself to get it all sorted.

Well, while I found the process simple, it was definitely time-consuming. You might be able to get it all done faster if you have experience with vehicle cable management, but the whole process took me about three hours.

I kept watching the guide during the process and ran into some issues along the way. After some sweat and patience, though, I had it all installed.

Getting started with the camera

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

After getting everything installed, it’s just a matter of taking care of the finishing touches. I removed the stickers from the camera lenses, aimed the cameras in the right direction, made sure the camera was connected using the car socket that came included, and such.

The camera will turn on as soon as you start your vehicle. You’ll hear a tone letting you know things are running. Of course, you’ll have to set it up the first time you use it, and luckily, this process is very simple. The screen will walk you through all steps, and it involves connecting it to your phone. It has a touchscreen, which makes interacting with the unit very easy and intuitive.

I commonly review the settings the first time I use a product to see if there are any features I might like or ones I might prefer to turn off. I changed the loop recording to five minutes, as I quickly found that videos get a bit too cluttered in the menu when you have shorter recording times. I also decided to enable infrared lighting for the cabin cameras, as nighttime recordings with contrasting lights and shadows were not great.

Time to drive!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

OK, so now everything is set up and ready to go. Time to get recording! I drove a lot over a single weekend during my testing and got to know the camera(s) pretty well. Let’s start with the video quality, which is definitely the most crucial part of the experience. After all, the whole idea of the dashcam is to capture content to use as evidence.

The front camera can record 3K content at a 170-degree angle. I am pretty happy with the quality of the video if what you care most about is capturing general vehicles, pedestrians, bikers, and such. As a general camera, it works amazingly. And if you prefer to improve it to 4K, you can do so if you remove one of the in-cabin cameras. These are magnetic and connect via USB-C. You can just pull it off whenever you want.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

That said, things get a bit tricky once you need to capture the minor details. For example, license plates are only noticeable within a certain distance. Mainly, you can pretty much only read them when at a stoplight and such. While driving, people keep their distance, and you can’t really read the license plate from the recording.

All other cameras are 1,080p, so the definition is not as strong, but it was usually good enough for what I needed. The rear camera will record any general accident or whatever goes on behind you. My rear window has a dark tint, so visibility is affected a bit. You can still clearly tell what’s going on, but it’s definitely something to keep in mind if your vehicle is also tinted. If you prefer, this camera can rotate to become a rear cabin cam. In this case, it will be clearer as nothing would be obstructing it, and it could be a great way to keep a record of what happens in the rear seats.

The unique part of the BOTSLAB G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam is that it comes with in-cabin cameras that can point at the driver and front passenger. While not amazingly crisp, they work well, and I managed to keep some funny moments with my friend. These are fun cameras, but they aren’t only for road trip jokes and funny moments. The idea is that they will provide evidence, as well. I pointed them more towards the door, with the passenger/driver being more to the side. This will make it so that the captured video will also include what’s going on right outside the door.

Using the BOTSLAB app is pretty simple. The one annoying part is that it needs to connect to your camera via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and the latter can be a bit slow to connect. That said, it’s not supposed to be something you do often, but since I also use these clips for fun, it became a bit of a nuisance.

You can also use the app to get a live view, change the settings, view your trajectory, and more. I also love that it gave me details like my speed and even the altitude, which is pretty interesting, given that I live in the mountains.

Extra features: The good and the bad

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

OK, let’s talk about the one feature that annoyed me, and it seems like it will continue to bug me. The dashcam is powered by AI, and one of its features is Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that can recognize “aggressive driving” and alert you. It pretty much tells you to chill whenever you’re going a bit too nuts.

If I am being honest, I am a very calm driver. Some say I drive like a grandpa! That said, I live in the mountains, where there are plenty of curvy roads. And I swear, this thing is telling me my turns are too aggressive on every single curve. Some of these are 55mph roads, and I must keep up with the speed of traffic. I can’t help but make some steep turns. And the thing is, I don’t even have to be going at the speed limit. Sometimes I am going like 35mph, but the curvy roads still trigger the alerts. Thankfully, you can turn these alerts off if you encounter the same issues I did.

Of course, this should not be an issue if you live in a normal city with mostly straight roads and square blocks, though. In a way, it’s nice to get the driving tips in the city. It will also let you know if you are breaking too hard, accelerating too harshly, and more. Additionally, it lets you know when the car in front of you starts moving, just in case you get distracted at the stoplight. It will even tell you if you have been driving too long, so you can take a break and avoid driving fatigue.

Another interesting feature is the voice commands. You can request certain actions using your voice. And you don’t even need to use a hotword, like you do with digital assistants. Just make your request, and it will do it. It works surprisingly well, too. I have been making requests, even with music on, and they work every single time.

You can ask the BOTSLAB G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam the following commands:

Video start

Take photo

Show front camera

Show rear camera Inside video on

Turn on screen

Turn off screen

These voice commands can be helpful, but don’t mistake these for AI-like functions. You have to use the specific phrases, so you must remember them. For example, saying something like “start the video, please” won’t work like saying “Video start.” Maybe this is something that will change with time, but for now, I very commonly forget the exact wording in the available commands.

Because of the implementation of AI, the camera can also notice “emergency” situations and start recording separately, keeping these specific videos separate and easy to find in the app. This is a nice addition that can prove to be helpful in the case of an actual emergency. The thing is, it can be a bit too sensitive out of the box. It was going off when going over speed bumps or when driving over potholes. You can actually change the sensitivity for this feature in the settings, though! I reduced it to “Low” and haven’t been bugged as often since.

Should you buy the BOTSLAB G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The BOTSLAB G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam has its quirks, but when you compare it to its main competitors you’re getting a ton of value. Other 4-channel dashcams of this quality cost well over $200. The BOTSLAB G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam goes for $175 directly from BOTSLAB. And you can often find sales both from the manufacturer and on Amazon.

As a dashcam, for security purposes, I found it to be reliable. The 3K video is good for capturing quality content both during the day and night. If you care for license plate readability, it’s not amazing, but it works well if the car is close enough (about 8 feet or less). The peace of mind is priceless, really. I know I am prepared for any accident or legal battle.

If you're in the market for a 4-channel dashcam that isn't overpriced, I would definitely recommend the BOTSLAB G980H Multi-Channel.

I also loved that I could have some fun with this camera, though. Some of the funniest moments with my friends happen during drives, and it’s really cool that now I can save these clips and keep them as beautiful memories. I also love long drives on countryside roads, so being able to capture those road trips is priceless to me.

The BOTSLAB G980H Multi-Channel Dashcam is both functional and fun. If you’re in the market for a 4-channel dashcam that isn’t overpriced, I would definitely recommend it. The extra features require a bit of tuning or getting used to, but I wouldn’t consider any of the downsides actual deal-breakers. If you want something a bit more toned down, the dual-camera BOTSLAB G980H ($219.99 at Amazon) is also a great pick.

