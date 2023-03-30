Boost Mobile vs Mint Mobile: Which is best for you?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Shopping around for the best prepaid plans can be a dizzying endeavor, but two carriers you might consider on your quest are Boost Mobile vs Mint Mobile. The two MVNOs offer some great options for budget-minded buyers and those looking to extend their cash further. But which carrier should you go for? We break down the strengths and weaknesses of each in the comparison below.

Boost Mobile vs Mint Mobile: Pricing and plans

Boost Mobile plans Mint Mobile plans Limited data plans

Boost Mobile plans Stackable Rate Plans:

2GB:

$15 per month



5GB:

$25 per month



10GB:

$35 per month



Mint Mobile plans 4GB:

$75 for three months

$120 for six months

$180 for one year



10GB:

$105 for three months

$150 for six months

$240 for one year



15GB:

$135 for three months

$210 for six months

$300 for one year

Unlimited data plans

Boost Mobile plans Unlimited Plans:

35GB (12GB mobile hotspot):

$50 per month for one line

Additional line for $30 per month



35GB (30GB mobile hotspot):

$60 per month for one line

Additional line for $40 per month

Mint Mobile plans Unlimited:

$120 for three months

$210 for six months

$360 for one year



While Boost Mobile sticks to more common month-by-month plans, Mint Mobile requires that users pay for their service in three, six, or 12 month instalments. This means that Mint Mobile’s initial costs across all of its plans are higher than Boost Mobile.

Let’s zoom in on the two network’s entry-level plans. Boost’s cheapest offering gives users 2GB of data for $15 per month. Mint Mobile most affordable three-month plan provides users with double the data per month for $75 — or $15 a month. On the surface, Mint Mobile is the better bet here with 4GB of data, but you’ll need to fork out an additional $60 lump sum over Boost Mobile. For some users, this steeper one-time payment could make Mint less enticing. Interestingly, if you opt to pay for Mint Mobile’s 4GB plan across six months, you’ll end up paying more ($20 per month). In short, Boost Mobile’s plans are far more accommodating and flexible for those on a limited budget.

Mint Mobile’s strategy doesn’t entirely pay off when considering its limited plans, but its appeal lies in the pricier unlimited offerings.

Boost Mobile offers two unlimited plans, one starting at $50 monthly which provides 35GB of soft-capped data with 12GB allocated to hotspot use, and another at $60 per month with the same soft-cap but 30GB of hotspot data. Mint Mobile offers a single unlimited plan that starts at $120 for three months with a 5GB cap on hotspot use. Splitting up this payment into monthly increments already marks a substantial saving over Boost’s $50 plan. Once you start factoring in the yearly up-front cost for this plan ($360 for 12 months), Mint Mobile users will pay just $30 per month. That’s $30 per month for the priciest unlimited Mint Mobile plan. Again, you’ll need to cough up an enormous initial sum, but this makes for considerable savings over the long term. Mint Mobile also soft-caps users at 35GB, throttling speeds beyond this point.

Which is the better network for families? Well, the victor here is undoubtedly Boost Mobile.

While Mint Mobile is the sensible option for individuals who want to save on their long-term premium plans, it provides no discounts for additional lines. If you opt for the priciest unlimited tier, you’ll be paying $160 per month or $360 every three months for three lines. Boost Mobile lets users add additional lines for $40 per month on its premium unlimited tier. This makes for a saving of $40 per month over Mint Mobile. Boost also lets users cherry-pick Stackable Rate plans, which allows families with more particular needs to save where necessary.

If you’re not swayed by data availability, both Boost Mobile and Mint Mobile offer unlimited texts and calls on their networks.

Boost Mobile vs Mint Mobile: Coverage Mint Mobile utilizes T-Mobile‘s network across the US and gains access to its 5G infrastructure where available. This also means that major cities across the country are covered. There are noticeable blips over the western states, namely Idaho, Nevada, Arizona, and Oregon. It’s worth noting that Alaska also seems to be a massive blindspot for the MVNO. You can find Mint Mobile’s coverage map to see if your region is serviced.

Boost Mobile sees far fewer untouched areas, most concentrated over the Rockies and sparcely populated rural areas. 5G connectivity is also available with Boost, while major cities are covered without issue. Check Boost’s coverage here.

Boost Mobile vs Mint Mobile: Phone selection

Mint Mobile offers an enticing number of flagships, mid-rangers, and old favorites. If you’re looking for the latest Samsung flagship, Mint Mobile is the only horse in this race. It offers the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 4 alongside the iPhone 14 series and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Mint Mobile’s offerings are more recent than Boost’s, but devices like the Google Pixel 4 can still be had through the network. In total, Mint offers around 60 devices.

This is a battle Boost Mobile would usually win, with around 50 devices on offer. It includes the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus, but the Ultra is not on its list. If you want a top-range iPhone, your only bet here is the iPhone 13 line.

You can also onboard your own device to either network. Check if your device works on Mint Mobile using its phone compatibility checker and on Boost Mobile using its compatibility tool.

Which carrier is better for you?

Boost Mobile vs Mint Mobile — which network wins?

Both carriers offer consumers a different product philosophy. Mint provides a larger array of flagships, more affordable long-term plans with higher initial costs, and broader coverage. Boost is more accommodating of those with tighter budgets, sticks to a more traditional month-to-month system with lower initial costs, provides better value for larger families, and pairs its unlimited plans with better hotspot solutions.

In reality, each network excels in particular areas, so be sure to note what you require before committing to one.

