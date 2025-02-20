Boost Mobile's iPhone 16e deal cuts the price tag by more than half

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 16e will be available at Boost Mobile.

The carrier is offering the iPhone 16e for only $199.

Customers can start pre-ordering Apple’s latest phone on February 21.

Apple just launched the iPhone 16e, the successor to the iPhone SE 3, and now all of the carriers are starting to share their deals for Apple’s latest phone. T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile recently revealed that their customers can practically get the device for free. Boost Mobile has now announced the deal it is offering its customers.

If you’re a Boost Mobile customer, you can start pre-ordering the iPhone 16e on February 21. New customers who sign up for a Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium plan at $60 per month can get the iPhone 16e for only $199. That takes some of the sting out of the disappointing $599 price tag. This offer also doesn’t require a trade-in on iPhone plans or promotions.

It’s important to note that Boost Mobile only mentions new customers in its press release. So if you’re an existing customer, it appears you’ll still be on the hook for the full price. We have reached out to Boost Mobile for clarification and we’ll update this post when more information is available.

If Boost Mobile’s deal isn’t alluring enough, you may want to consider getting the iPhone 16e directly from Apple. The company is offering up to $630 in credit for trade-ins toward the iPhone 16e.

