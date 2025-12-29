Super portable BLUETTI Elite 10 Mini Portable Power Station drops to record-low price

If you need power on the go, a power bank will usually suffice, but some of you may require something a bit more robust. The BLUETTI Elite 10 Mini Portable Power Station takes things to the next level, all while staying pretty portable. It’s also at a record-low price right now, saving you 40%. Buy the BLUETTI Elite 10 Mini Portable Power Station for $118.99 ($80.01 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. There are two color versions available: Meadow Green and Black. Both are equally discounted.

When simple power banks aren’t enough, you need to take the next step and go into the world of power stations. Now, not all power stations are huge, heavy, and expensive. More portable power stations like the BLUETTI Elite 10 Mini Portable Power Station may be enough for your needs, and this is among the most portable ones of its kind.

The BLUETTI Elite 10 Mini Portable Power Station measures only 7.9 x 5.8 x 4.3 inches. It also weighs four lbs. You definitely can’t pocket it, but it can fit on most medium to large bags, backpacks, or suitcases. Oh, and I happen to love the Meadow Green color version! It is very unique and rare in the world of power stations. Whoever said these functional products can’t also look awesome?!

Power is pretty decent for its size and price, too. It has a battery capacity of 128Wh. That means it should charge the average phone about six times, or a laptop twice.

It’s also quite fast, boasting a total output of 200W. The max output can be reached with a single port, but only using the AC outlet. There are also a couple of USB-C ports, of which one can reach 100W, and the other is limited to 15W. There are also a couple of 15W USB-A connections, as well as a DC output. Just keep in mind these are max speeds per port. Wattage will be shared if you power multiple devices simultaneously.

Other features include a built-in LED light for those dark nights, full app control, 100W solar panel input, car charging, 10ms UPS capabilities, and more.

This offers a very complete power station experience on the go. At this price, it is also a very enticing product. I mean, many less capable power banks cost about this much. Go get yours while it’s on sale!

If you’re not quite satisfied with this one, here’s our list of the best power stations. You’ll find options of all sizes and types in there!

