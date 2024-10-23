BlueStacks Store launches with access to exclusive games, cashback features, and more

TL;DR BlueStacks has launched the BlueStacks Store for buying games on the Android emulator platform.

Users can get access to 20% cashback, discounts, exclusive games, and more.

BlueStacks is one of the best emulators and cloud gaming platforms for Windows and macOS users. It’s officially licensed by Google, making it a legitimate option for gamers. This is why the primary source of games you could play on BlueStacks was the Google Play Store, at least until recently. The platform has taken the next step in its evolution and launched the BlueStacks Store this month.

The BlueStacks Store brings some new benefits to gamers. Aside from offering a broad portfolio of titles for playing, you will get access to exclusive titles found nowhere else. Additionally, it will provide access to extra deals, the chance to participate in sweepstakes, and access to a variety of payment methods. You can also get up to 20% cashback in the form of nowBux, a virtual currency that can be used within BlueStacks. You can use it for in-game purchases, top-ups, and more.

Now, when you access the latest version of BlueStacks X (the cloud version of the BlueStacks player), you will find a Store button on the left. Upon accessing it, you can use the Discover and Browse tabs to find “cloud games, paid-games-for-free, games with unlocked levels, and more.” Exclusive titles will be marked with a small BlueStacks icon in the top-right corner of each title. You can also click on the Offers button to learn more about current nowBux promotions so you can start earning cashback in no time. Alternatively, you can also access the BlueStacks store via the home screen of the BlueStacks App Player.

We have a separate guide on how to get nowBux cashback and mega rewards on the BlueStacks Store, if you want to learn more details and tips. When you’re ready to try the new BlueStacks Store yourself, you can download BlueStacks X here.

