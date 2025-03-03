Why buy an action cam, earbuds, and walkie-talkie when you can get these smart glasses instead?

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR The BleeqUp Ranger is a pair of smart glasses created for cyclists.

It includes a camera, open-ear headphones, and walkie-talkie functionality, all powered by the Qualcomm W5 chipset.

There are no pricing details yet, but the Ranger will be available via a Kickstarter campaign in late March.

Smart glasses were all the rage at CES earlier this year, but don’t think for a minute that that hype has faded. The BleeqUp Ranger, a pair of smart glasses created explicitly for cyclists, is the latest addition to the genre, rolling off the showroom floor at MWC 2025 this week.

Billed as the “world’s first 4-in-1 AI cycling camera glasses,” the marketing material hits all the buzzwords on the nose, but the Ranger is a genuinely interesting piece of kit. It melds several gadgets a cyclist may use to enhance their commute, training efficacy, or safety into one convenient pair of glasses.

The most pertinent part of the Ranger’s hardware package is the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset, which powers its various tricks and talents. One of which allows cyclists to record 1080p footage of their journeys. BleeqUp notes that the Ranger can capture up to an hour at that resolution, but wearers can extend this by an additional four by pairing the glasses with a helmet-worn battery pack.

Of course, it’s 2025, so AI also plays a role here. The BleeqUp app allows one-tap editing smarts that allow cyclists to generate highlights of any trip or moments of interest.

The Ranger also offers an open-ear headphone system mated with a walkie-talkie. It allows cyclists to converse with others in their peloton, take calls, listen to guided navigation, or trigger their preferred digital voice assistant. Most controls are hands-free, but the Ranger can receive commands via a handlebar-mounted Bluetooth.

Notably, BleeqUp hasn’t shirked the glasses’ primary purpose: shielding the wearer’s eyes from harmful light and debris. The wearable includes a UV400 rating, IP54 water resistance, and prescription compatibility. Although the company is angling toward cyclists, the glasses sound like a great addition to any athlete’s toolkit — skateboarders, skiers, runners, or hikers. You name it.

The BleeqUp Ranger seems like a practical, measured addition to the smart glasses genre, but you’ll have to wait a while if you want a pair. The glasses don’t have a price yet, but the company is set to launch a Kickstarter campaign in late March.

